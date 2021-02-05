comscore PlayStation 5 set up guide: Step-by-step instructions with images
PlayStation 5: Step-by-step guide on how to set it up and register for online gaming

Here's how you can set up you new PlayStation 5. A step-by-step guide with instructions and images on the right way to start gaming on PS5.

PlayStation 5 set up guide

The Sony PlayStation 5 sale has started in India and the premier gaming console went out of stock just a few minutes after the sale opened in the country. So, if you have managed to grab yourself a PS5, congratulations! Also Read - Today's Tech News: Realme X7 India launch, FAU-G global release, Poco X3 discounts on Flipkart

The new-generation console not only offers better graphics but a more intuitive user interface. However, before we get to the gaming part we need to set the PlayStation 5 up the right way and also make sure you are logged into your PlayStation account so that you can play games online. Also Read - Mass Effect Legendary Edition release set for May 14: Price, what is it and more

So, follow these easy steps to set up the PlayStation 5. Also Read - Sony confirms it sold whopping 4.5 million PS5 consoles in just 92 days

Unboxing the PS5

You need to first unbox the PS5 which comes in a massive box. Much bigger than the predecessors. The top lid houses the Bluetooth-enabled DualSense wireless controller, the power cord, USB-Type C cable to connect the controller and an HDMI cable.

You also get the user’s manual and warranty card in the box. All PS5 owners will get 1-year standard warranty on the console and the gaming controller. Gently remove the primary console from the box and place it where you want to set up the device.

Find the perfect place

While setting up the PS5, make sure you choose a place that is not blocking the vents of the gaming console. Most people make the mistake of putting it in places where the vents are being obstructed. Don’t do that. Make sure the console is placed in a space where air can pass easily as the PS5 has a cooling system inside that will pass hot air outside.

PS5 set up in room

 

The is a powerful piece of hardware and the biggest gaming console of its generation. You can position it horizontally and vertically as well. Sony also provides a clip-on base for the PS5 which can be used as a stand for the console and has to be purchased separately. We recommend laying it vertically as horizontally it will take up more space.

PS5 horizontal

Setting it up

Now comes the most important part. Setting it up so that you can start gaming. You first need to connect the PS5 to a power source and then connect the console to your TV using the HDMI port. Once this is done, press the power button on the PS5. You then need to select the right HDMI input on your TV and then you’ll be welcomed with the PS5 setup screen. To navigate through the PS5 user interface you will need to connect the DualSense wireless controller.

PS5 HDMI

Note, when connecting the controller for the time, you will have to connect it to the PS5 using the Type-C wire. Press the ‘PS’ button on the controller and then you’ll be connected to the PS5.

Now choose your preferred language and then you will be asked to connect the PS5 to a Wi-Fi source. After you have entered the Wi-Fi password, the console will ask you to adjust the screen area using the controller.

DualSense Controller

After that, the PS5 will ask you to insert a game disc to install a game or you can skip this step. After this, your PS5 will begin to update to the latest firmware and then restart automatically.

PS5 power

After the PS5 boots again, press the ‘PS’ button on the controller to go to the home page of the console. You will then be asked to sign in to your PlayStation account. You can either enter your ID and password to login through the PS app on your smartphone using a QR code. That’s it! Your PlayStation 5 is all set.

Download games to PS5

Remember that you can download your PS4 digital game stored on your PlayStation Plus library to your new PS5. To do that, go to the ‘ My Library’ option on the PS5 and there you will see all the games you have downloaded previously on the PS4.

PS% Games Download

You can dow also download and play these games on the PS5. If you have multiplayer games, you can online play these games online using your PlayStation Plus account.

Remember, only the Blu-ray version of the PS5 offers support to run game CDs and the digital version only supports digital games.


  Published Date: February 5, 2021 6:39 PM IST
  Updated Date: February 5, 2021 6:40 PM IST

Best Sellers