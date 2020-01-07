comscore Sony reveals PS5 logo, confirms Holiday 2020 launch | BGR India
PlayStation 5: Sony reveals new logo, confirms 2020 launch for next-gen PS5

Sony's 'new' logo for the console however, is not exactly revolutionary.

  • Published: January 7, 2020 9:58 AM IST
PS5 logo

Sony’s upcoming and much anticipated gaming console finally has a face now. The company revealed a logo for the Sony PlayStation 5 at CES 2020.  Sony had kept the upcoming gaming console under the wraps for quite a while now.

We had a few leaked designs of the developer edition console, a few renders of the new controller. There were some unconfirmed specification leaks here and there, but that was about it. At CES 2020, people expected Sony to finally unveil the PS5 and let everyone have their first look at it. The brand, however, chose to still maintain the secrecy around the product and only chose to reveal the new logo.

Unlike what we can expect from the console, the new logo is actually not that new. A straight rip-off from the PS4 logo, the new one replaces the ‘4’ with a ‘5’ and that’s about it. The more interesting piece of information to come from Sony was the confirmation that the console would launch in the 2020 holidays. We still don’t have an exact date yet, but expect the PS5 to release later this year.

Sony confirmed a few more specifications for us. However, none of these were actually surprising new bits. The confirmations only prove the rumors were actually legit. Below are the PS5 specifications we can expect from the new console.

Sony PlayStation 5 specifications

The PS5 is likely to come with a custom AMD Zen 2 CPU with a custom AMD GPU that supports ray-tracing and 3D audio technology. The memory of the upcoming PS5 is still not revealed but it does have SSD storage. It carries HDR support and now even supports 8K resolution. The PlayStation 5 will also have an upgraded controller for next-gen gaming and a Blu-ray player built in.

We will certainly hear more about the memory and clock speeds as we near the release date of the PS5. That being said, the PS5 is already quite the update with SSD storage and 8K support.

As far as pricing is concerned, there is little known so far. Sony PS5 architect Mark Cerny has said that the company wants the console to be accessible for everybody. Even if Sony were to tone down the PS5 prices, expect a hefty 400 Euro (approximately Rs 32,000) price tag for the PlayStation 5.

