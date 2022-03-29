comscore PlayStation announces new Plus subscription with over 700 PS5, PS4, PS3 games on offer
At launch, the new Extra and Premium tiers will offer games like Death Stranding, God of War, Marvel's Spider-Man, Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Mortal Kombat 11, and Returnal.

PlayStation Plus gets much bigger with over 700 games on offer

Sony has finally revealed its new PlayStation subscriptions service. As expected the Japanese company will be merging the PS Now and PS Plus subscriptions. Instead, gamers will get an option to choose from three tiers. The new subscription service may still not be as good value as Xbox Game Pass, but the inclusion of up to 700 games is a substantial bump for existing plans. The merging of PS Now also brings a game streaming facility to PS Plus. Also Read - Sony's Xbox Game Pass competitor could launch next week: Here's what we know about it

Sony made the announcement via an official blog. Jim Ryan, President & CEO, of Sony Interactive Entertainment, said, “We are pleased to share with you official news about changes coming to our subscription services. This June, we’re bringing together PlayStation Plus and PlayStation Now in an all-new PlayStation Plus subscription service that provides more choice to customers across three membership tiers globally.” Also Read - Sony releases new PlayStation update, brings multiple new features

What is new with the new PlayStation Plus plans: Also Read - Sony acquires gaming studio headed by Assassin's Creed co-creator

PlayStation Plus Essential

Benefits:
Provides the same benefits that PlayStation Plus members are getting today, such as:
Two monthly downloadable games
Exclusive discounts
Cloud storage for saved games
Online multiplayer access
There are no changes for existing PlayStation Plus members in this tier.

Price for PlayStation Plus Essential remains the same as the current price for PlayStation Plus.
In United States, the new PlayStation Plus will cost $9.99 monthly / $24.99 quarterly / $59.99 yearly

PlayStation Plus Extra

Benefits:
Provides all the benefits from the Essential tier
Adds a catalog of up to 400* of the most enjoyable PS4 and PS5 games – including blockbuster hits from our PlayStation Studios catalog and third-party partners. Games in the Extra tier are downloadable for play.

Price:
United States: $14.99 monthly / $39.99 quarterly / $99.99 yearly

PlayStation Plus Premium

Benefits:
Provides all the benefits from Essential and Extra tiers
Adds up to 340 additional games, including:
PS3 games available via cloud streaming
A catalog of beloved classic games available in both streaming and download options from the original PlayStation, PS2 and PSP generations

Offers cloud streaming access for original PlayStation, PS2, PSP and PS4 games offered in the Extra and Premium tiers in markets where PlayStation Now is currently available. Customers can stream games using PS4 and PS5 consoles, and PC.

Time-limited game trials will also be offered in this tier, so customers can try select games before they buy.

Price:
United States
$17.99 monthly / $49.99 quarterly / $119.99 yearly

PlayStation Plus Deluxe (Select Markets)

For markets without cloud streaming, PlayStation Plus Deluxe will be offered at a lower price compared to Premium, and includes a catalog of classic games from the original PlayStation, PS2 and PSP generations to download and play, along with time-limited game trials. Benefits from Essential and Extra tiers are also included. Local pricing will vary by market.

At launch, the new Extra and Premium tiers will offer games like Death Stranding, God of War, Marvel’s Spider-Man, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Mortal Kombat 11, and Returnal.

PS Now members to be upgraded to PS Plus Premium
When the new PlayStation Plus service launches, PlayStation Now will transition into the new PlayStation Plus offering and will no longer be available as a standalone service. PlayStation Now customers will migrate over to PlayStation Plus Premium with no increase to their current subscription fees at launch.

Launch timeline

The new PlayStation Plus subscription will be offered in a phased regional approach. In the June timeframe, Sony will begin with an initial launch in several markets in Asia, followed by North America, Europe, and the rest of the world where PlayStation Plus is offered.

Sony has announced that they plan to have most PlayStation Network territories live with the new PlayStation Plus game subscription service by the end of the first half of 2022. The company has also announced a plan to expand its cloud streaming benefit to additional markets.

  • Published Date: March 29, 2022 6:51 PM IST

