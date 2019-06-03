PlayStation Days of Play Sale: Here are discounted Indian prices, deals on games, accessories and more

The PlayStation Days of Play Sale is back again, and Sony has revealed full list of games with their discounted prices. The 11-day sale will begin from June 7, and game lovers will be able get their hands on the PlayStation VR bundles, PS4 games, PlayStation Plus subscription, hardware, accessories and more on discounted prices. The Play Sale will continue through June 17 globally, which includes India as well.

Checkout the full list of games that PlayStation Store will offer at discounted prices in India starting June 7:

–Until Dawn: Rush of Blood – Rs 999

–The Last of Us Remastered – Rs 999

–Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End – Rs 999

–Uncharted Collection – Rs 999

–InFamous: Second Son – Rs 999

–Horizon: Zero Dawn Complete Edition – Rs 1,499

–God of War 3 Remastered – Rs 1,499

–Bloodborne Game of the Year Edition – Rs 1,499

–Shadow of the Colossus – Rs 1,499

–PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds – Rs 1,499

–Minecraft – Rs 1,499

–DriveClub VR – Rs 1,499

–God of War – Rs 1,999

–Detroit: Become Human – Rs 1,999

–Marvel’s Spider-Man – Rs 2,499

In addition to the discounts on games, Sony is also offering PS4 console on a discounted price. The limited edition PS4 1TB console will be up grabs on discounted prices, but there is no word on its Indian pricing or availability during the sale. The PlayStation VR Starter Pack, on the other hand, will be up for grabs at Rs 24,630 instead of Rs 28,580. And then there is DualShock 4 controllers in Camouflage, Black, White, Red, and Blue colors options, which will be going on sale for Rs 4,050 instead of Rs 5,050 from June 7, reports IGN.

“As announced during our State of Play broadcast, to celebrate Days of Play 2019 we’ll be releasing a strictly limited edition PS4 1TB console. Featuring the iconic PlayStation shapes embossed in silver onto a stylish Steel Black console, and a matching limited edition DualShock 4 wireless controller, this exclusive PS4 will be available to buy from 7th June,” noted Sony’s PlayStation website on its sale section.

Lastly, the 12-month PlayStation Plus subscription will be offered at its lowest price during PlayStation Days of Play Sale. Usually, the 12-month subscription goes for Rs 4,439, but during the sale it will also be discounted down to Rs 3,107.