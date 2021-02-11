comscore Sony's PlayStation global outage affects several gaming services
  • PlayStation Network faces global outage, issue resolved
PlayStation Network faces global outage, issue resolved

Just came to squad up after a long day of work.For the first time in two weeks I turned my PlayStation on and immediately thought I was hacked. Turns out #psndown

Sony’s PlayStation Network (PSN) faced a global outage on Wednesday that affected several gaming services including Bethesda and Fortnite. Also Read - PlayStation 5: Step-by-step guide on how to set it up and register for online gaming

Downdetector, the online platform that provides real-time data witnessed a huge spike in users reporting issues with PSN servers. Some users even took to Reddit to report that they couldn’t access the games as a notification popped up saying the network is going through maintenance. Also Read - Today's Tech News: Realme X7 India launch, FAU-G global release, Poco X3 discounts on Flipkart

PSN outage reaction on Twitter- Also Read - Mass Effect Legendary Edition release set for May 14: Price, what is it and more

Services that were affected due to the technical issue include account management, gaming, and social, PlayStation Store, PS Vita, PS3, PS4, PS5, and the web. Sony had acknowledged the issue and cited that every aspect of PSN was experiencing the issue. But thankfully, the issue has now been resolved and the PlayStation Services are back up and running.

It isn’t clear whether the issue has been fixed across regions, but in case you want to check the status of PSN service in your area you can check at status.playstation.com.

Sony didn’t share any detail regarding the global outage; however, reports suggest that the services might have been affected due to server overload.  

Sony PS5 to get all-black design soon

On a related note, Sony’s new PS5 console might get an all-black makeover soon. The custom hardware skin maker, dbrand has announced that it is planning to sell PS5 faceplates which will allow users to transform their white console into a shiny black machine. The faceplates dubbed as ‘Darkplates’ feature an interior micro-texture similar to PS5’s custom design.

Sony PS5 specifications

To recall, Sony’s new PS5 gaming console was launched in India on February 2. The console retails at Rs 49,990 for the blu-ray version while the digital version comes with a price tag of Rs 39,990. The console boasts a two-tone design and removable faceplates.

As for the internals, the PS5 gets an x86-64-AMD Ryzen Zen CPU (8 Cores/16 Threads at 3.5GHz, variable frequency), and AMD Radeon RDNA 2-based graphics engine. It supports up to 8K res at 60GHz, and 4K at 120Hz over HDMI 2.1. Under the connectivity suite it includes- USB Type-A port (Hi-Speed USB), USB Type-A port (SuperSpeed USB 10Gbps) x2, USB Type-C port (SuperSpeed USB 10Gbps), Ethernet port, and HDMI port.               

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India's Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  Published Date: February 11, 2021 9:51 AM IST

