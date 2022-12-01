Sony announces PlayStation Plus games for December 2022: Check list

Sony has announced the list of games that will be available on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 gaming consoles for the PlayStation Plus subscribers. The coming said that games such as Divine Knockout: Founder’s Edition and Biomutant will be making their way to PlayStation Plus in December 2022. Also Read - Sony PlayStation 6 may not release until 2027 as per an official document

Sony also said that all of these gaming titles will be available for PlayStation Plus Essential, Extra and Premium subscribers to download starting December 6, 2022. Additionally, the company said that PlayStation Plus members will be able to download these games for free until January 2, 2022. As far as the games for PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium are concerned, Sony said that it will be announcing the lineup later this month. Also Read - Sony, Honda may set PlayStation 5 in their upcoming autonomous electric car

So, here are all the games that are coming to the Sony PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 in December 2022:

Games coming to PS5, PS4 in December 2022

Divine Knockout: Founder’s Edition

This game will be coming to both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 gaming consoles. It is a third-person fighter game wherein players have to damage enemies to make them vulnerable, then smash them out of the arena. Players can pick from one of the 10 playable gods to hurl boulders as Hercules or wield Mjolnir as Thor. Sony said that this Founder’s Edition game unlocks DKO and bonus content for the game, along with a DKO-inspired skin in Smite.

Mass Effect Legendary Edition

This game will be coming to PlayStation 4 gaming console. In the game, players will be able relive the legend of Commander Shepard in a story that is based on the Mass Effect trilogy. It includes single-player base content and over 40 DLC from Mass Effect, Mass Effect 2, and Mass Effect 3 games, including promo weapons, armours and packs that have been remastered and optimised for 4K Ultra HD.

Biomutant</>

This game will be coming to both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 gaming consoles. In the game, players will be able to explore a world in turmoil and define its fate. They will be able to re-code genetic structure to change the way they look and play, mix and match parts to create their own unique slash, crush and pierce melee weapons, revolvers, rifles, shotguns and more. Sony said that the PS5 version of the game will feature native 4K and HDR support and three different graphics modes.

Lastly, Sony announced that PlayStation Plus members have until December 5 to add Nioh 2, Lego Harry Potter Collection, Heavenly Bodies to their game library.