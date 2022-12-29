PlayStation Plus games for January 2023 revealed: Check details

Sony has revealed all the games that will be available to PlayStation Plus subscribers starting January 2023. The list of games for January 2023 includes Fallout 76 and Axiom Verge 2 and these games will be available on Sony’s PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 gaming consoles starting January 3, 2023. Also Read - Sony's PlayStation Christmas sale is live in India: Crazy discounts on top games

In its blog post, Sony also said that all of these gaming titles will be available to PlayStation Plus Essential, Extra and Premium members starting Tuesday, that is, January 3, while adding that the PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium lineups for January 2023 will be announced soon. Also Read - Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster series heading to Nintendo Switch, PS4 in 2023

So, here are all the games coming to PS4 and PS5 gaming consoles starting January 2023.

PlayStation Plus games for January 2023

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order will be available on PS4 and PS5 gaming consoles. The game revolves around the gamer finding out the story of Cal Kestis. “Following the events of Episode III: Revenge of the Sith and Senator Palpatine’s deadly Order 66 — designed to destroy the Jedi order and pave the way for the Empire to rise — you are the last remaining Jedi Padawan and their last hope of survival,” Sony said. In the game, users will have to fight to defeat the Empire and its deadly Inquisitors using their Jedi training. The game also includes new characters, creatures, enemies and droid.

Fallout 76

This game will be available only on PS4. The story of the game is set in the post-nuclear America in the year 2102. In the game, the players will have to explore a vast wasteland devastated by nuclear war and build a new world order. This game can be played solo or in teams.

Axiom Verge 2

This game will be available on both PS4 and PS5 gaming consoles. In this game, players will be able to explore an alternate Earth-like world, replete with the ruins of an ancient, high-tech civilization; Hack machines, battle monsters and use their remote drone to enter the Breach, a parallel but connected reality that is filled with its own dangers. “You’ll want to search every inch for the hidden items and upgrades you need to survive,” Sony says.

In addition to this, Sony reminded PlayStation Plus members that have until January 2, 2023, to add games such as Divine Knockout: Founder’s Edition, Mass Effect Legendary Edition and Biomutant to their game library.