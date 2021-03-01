Sony offers PlayStation Plus (PS Plus) members free PS4 games every month, as has been the tradition, and the company has announced this month’s list of games. Also Read - Sony brings back Play At Home initiative, offers Ratchet & Clank PS4 and more for free

As per the PlayStation Blog, PlayStation is offering four new games for free to PlayStation Plus subscribers from 2 March. The free games that will be available for download are Final Fantasy 7 Remake, Maquette, Farpoint VR, and Remnant: From the Ashes.

The gaming company has also confirmed that the PS Plus version of Final Fantasy 7 Remake will not offer a free upgrade to Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade on PlayStation 5.

Final Fantasy VII Remake

Final Fantasy VII Remake was released in 2020 and is an action role-playing game by Square Enix. The developers had planned a series of games beginning with the remaking of the 1997 PlayStation game Final Fantasy VII. The game received raving reviews across the gaming community and has been lauded for its graphics, music and gameplay.

Remnant: From the Ashes

Remnant: From the Ashes is a third-person survival action shooter game where you play as one of the last remanents of humanity and are battling monsters and interdimensional invaders. You get to experience dynamically-generated worlds either alone or with up to two survivors. In order to survive, you need to salvage supplies, weapons and strengthen yourself to defeat the enemies.

Maquette** | PS5

Maquette is making its debut on the PlayStation 5 as in intriguing first-person puzzle game and sets you in the centre of a world where the rules are very different from our own. You need to solve different puzzles in the game and make it through different levels in order to progress. If you are stuck somewhere, you can also refer to the PS5’s Game Help for helpful hints to solve Maquette’s tougher puzzle.

Farpoint | PS VR

Farpoint is a free-roaming, first-person PS VR shooter. The game has been optimised for the PlayStation VR and fully playable on the DualSense wireless controller. You can play the game solo or with a friend online in co-op.