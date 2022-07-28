Yakuza series is quite popular amongst PlayStation players, and in the past few years, the series has been getting traction on PC and Xbox platforms. However, despite first being available on PlayStation consoles, some of the parts didn’t make it to the PlayStation Plus service. On the other hand, Xbox offered some of the titles free on its Game Pass service. Now it appears to change as Sony will soon be offering most of the Yakuza series games for free on the Plus service. Also Read - PlayStation Plus games to play in August: Yakuza: Like a Dragon, Little Nightmares, and more

Yakuza games will be free starting August 2

Sony recently announced its August list for the PlayStation Plus service. The latest Yakuza: Like a Dragon title will be available for free on the Plus service starting August 2. This will just be the first game that will be available in the service. Soon some of the other games in the series will also be available for PS4 and PS5 users.

In a blog post, Sony has confirmed that the Plus service will be getting about eight Yakuza games. Those interested in this popular franchise can add it to their library. What's great is that more than four games will be available in August itself. But unfortunately, barring Yakuza: Like a Dragon, the Yakuza 0, Yakuza Kiwami, and Yakuza Kiwami 2's release date is unknown.

Later this year, Yakuza 3 Remastered and Yakuza 4 Remastered will be available on Plus. It is worth noting that all these games expect the Like a Dragon, which is also the seventh chapter, will be only on the Premium and Extra Plus servicer subscribers. Those with Plus Essential service will only be able to enjoy 1 game that’s the Like a Dragon chapter.

Recently, some of the images of the next Yakuza game were revealed. The next Yakuza game, which will be considered the 8th chapter in the series, will be set in a new town and will be an RPG game. The graphics will surely be improved over the Like a Dragon.