comscore Eight Yakuza games will be available for free on PlaStation Plus
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • Playstation Plus To Get Eight Yakuza Chapters This Year
News

PlayStation Plus to get eight Yakuza chapters this year

Gaming

Sony has announced that it will be offering a total of eight Yakuza games for free to PlayStation Plus subscribers. This will include even the recent chapter, Yakuza: Like a Dragon.

Yakuza series

Yakuza series is quite popular amongst PlayStation players, and in the past few years, the series has been getting traction on PC and Xbox platforms. However, despite first being available on PlayStation consoles, some of the parts didn’t make it to the PlayStation Plus service. On the other hand, Xbox offered some of the titles free on its Game Pass service. Now it appears to change as Sony will soon be offering most of the Yakuza series games for free on the Plus service. Also Read - PlayStation Plus games to play in August: Yakuza: Like a Dragon, Little Nightmares, and more

Yakuza games will be free starting August 2

Sony recently announced its August list for the PlayStation Plus service. The latest Yakuza: Like a Dragon title will be available for free on the Plus service starting August 2. This will just be the first game that will be available in the service. Soon some of the other games in the series will also be available for PS4 and PS5 users. Also Read - PlayStation VR2 to support Live streaming, See-through view, and Customized play area

In a blog post, Sony has confirmed that the Plus service will be getting about eight Yakuza games. Those interested in this popular franchise can add it to their library. What’s great is that more than four games will be available in August itself. But unfortunately, barring Yakuza: Like a Dragon, the Yakuza 0, Yakuza Kiwami, and Yakuza Kiwami 2’s release date is unknown. Also Read - Sony PlayStation 5 pre-orders to begin at 12 PM tomorrow: How to pre-book PS5, price, other details

Later this year, Yakuza 3 Remastered and Yakuza 4 Remastered will be available on Plus. It is worth noting that all these games expect the Like a Dragon, which is also the seventh chapter, will be only on the Premium and Extra Plus servicer subscribers. Those with Plus Essential service will only be able to enjoy 1 game that’s the Like a Dragon chapter.

Recently, some of the images of the next Yakuza game were revealed. The next Yakuza game, which will be considered the 8th chapter in the series, will be set in a new town and will be an RPG game. The graphics will surely be improved over the Like a Dragon.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: July 28, 2022 4:13 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Friendship Day 2022: Top 5 affordable TWS earbuds under Rs 5,000 in India July 2022
Photo Gallery
Friendship Day 2022: Top 5 affordable TWS earbuds under Rs 5,000 in India July 2022
New-Gen 2023 Suzuki Swift Sport spotted Testing, may launch in India soon: Check images, features and more

automobile

New-Gen 2023 Suzuki Swift Sport spotted Testing, may launch in India soon: Check images, features and more

OnePlus 10T 5G confirmed to come with 16 GB RAM

Mobiles

OnePlus 10T 5G confirmed to come with 16 GB RAM

Swiggy delivery partners go on Strike in Delhi: What this means for you

Apps

Swiggy delivery partners go on Strike in Delhi: What this means for you

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro leaked price hints at Apple AirPods Pro rival

Wearables

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro leaked price hints at Apple AirPods Pro rival

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Friendship Day 2022: Top 5 affordable TWS earbuds under Rs 5,000 in India July 2022

Friendship Day 2022: Here are the top 5 affordable TWS earbuds under Rs 5,000 in India July 2022

Eight Yakuza games will soon be free for PS4 and PS5 owners

Google Pixel 6a Goes on Sale from 28th July 2022 on Flipkart, Watch Video

New-Gen 2023 Suzuki Swift Sport spotted Testing, may launch in India soon: Check images, features and more

5G spectrum auction FAQ: What is it and what does it mean for Jio, Airtel, Vi?

How to Check iPhone Original or Fake

Top 5 Smartwatches Under 2000

Hide Status Updates from Specific People on WhatsApp

ASUS targets gaming space with ROG, TUF laptops to achieve aggressive goals in India: Executive

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Google Pixel 6a Goes on Sale from 28th July 2022 on Flipkart, Check out the Video to Know Price & Offers

News

Google Pixel 6a Goes on Sale from 28th July 2022 on Flipkart, Check out the Video to Know Price & Offers
BGR Talks: Indrajit Belgundi, Senior Director, Dell India

BGR Talks

BGR Talks: Indrajit Belgundi, Senior Director, Dell India
Google Finally Launched Street View On Google Maps In India, Watch Video To know which Places

News

Google Finally Launched Street View On Google Maps In India, Watch Video To know which Places
Samsung Launched Galaxy S22

News

Samsung Launched Galaxy S22 " Bora Purple" Edition, Check out the video

new arrivals in india

T1x 4G 128GB
T1x 4G 128GB

12,999

Note 12 Pro 4G
Note 12 Pro 4G

15,890

Razr 2022
Razr 2022

97,990

X30 Pro
X30 Pro

59,990

X8 Pro 5G
X8 Pro 5G

29,990

Phone 1 256GB
Phone 1 256GB

34,999