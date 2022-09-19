comscore PlayStation Publisher sale is live on Steam: Get up to 75 percent discount on popular titles
News

PlayStation Publisher sale is here: Massive discounts on God of War, Days Gone, Horizon Zero Dawn and more

Gaming

The PlayStation Publisher sale is now live on Steam. God of War, Horizon Zero Dawn, Days Gone, and more are available for up to 75 percent off.

PlayStation Publisher sale has been announced and it has been running for some time on Steam. The sale offers up to 75 percent off on some of the PlayStation and Sony-published titles for PC. Additionally, the Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection is also up for pre-orders in the sale. Let’s take a look at the deals. Also Read - God of War Ragnarok to Marvel Midnight Suns: Most awaited PlayStation games coming this year

PlayStation Studios is offering a massive discount on some of its games. Popular titles like God of War, Horizon Zero Dawn, Predator series, and others are available on sale. Also Read - Sony finally reveals God of War Ragnarok launch date for PlayStation: Details here

PlayStation Publisher sale: New PC launches, Up to 75 percent off on some games

One of the most anticipated games, Uncharted, is finally coming to PC next month and it is now up for pre-order. If you are unaware, the Uncharted series was one of Sony’s most popular and successful titles on PlayStation. Now that it’s coming to PC is quite exciting. Also Read - From God of War to Naruto, here are the free Sony PlayStation Plus games for June

The Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves collection including two games, the Uncharted Thief’s End and The Lost Legacy is priced at Rs 3,299.

As said above, the new Horizon Zero Dawn is also up for sale and it costs 1,319, that’s a 60 percent discount on the original price of Rs 3,299. God of War, which is priced at Rs 3,299, is now available for Rs 2,639 in the sale.

Days Gone, which is another popular game, is also available on sale for 60 percent off. It is now priced at Rs 1,319 and can be bought right away.

Predator: Hunting Grounds and some of its DLCs have 75 percent off. Lastly, there’s also the Helldivers bundle available for just Rs 299, which is again 75 percent off from its original price of Rs 1,199.

If you want to buy any of these games, hurry up, as the sale will end on September 22 (Wednesday).

  • Published Date: September 19, 2022 3:01 PM IST
PlayStation Publisher sale is live: Check deals
