Sony's PlayStation Store is hosting a Black Friday sale in India offering up to 75 percent off on popular titles. The sale appears to be an extension to the November Savings sale which commenced earlier this month.

Some of the new and popular titles such as FIFA 23, Gotham Knights, A Plague Tale: Requiem, Cyberpunk 2077, and others are available at attractive prices for a limited time.

PlayStation Store Black Friday sale goes live in India: Check deals

Sony's Black Friday sale has begun today and it will run till November 28 on the PlayStation store. Buyers will be able to purchase most games at a discounted price, some popular ones are available at up to 75 percent off.

Here’s the full list of popular games available in the Black Friday sale on the PS store.