Sony’s PlayStation Store is hosting a Black Friday sale in India offering up to 75 percent off on popular titles. The sale appears to be an extension to the November Savings sale which commenced earlier this month. Also Read - Sony PlayStation Now finally getting its own Day 1 title, to compete with Xbox Game Pass
Some of the new and popular titles such as FIFA 23, Gotham Knights, A Plague Tale: Requiem, Cyberpunk 2077, and others are available at attractive prices for a limited time. Also Read - Sony is offering PlayStation Plus yearly subscription at an amazing price: Check it out here
PlayStation Store Black Friday sale goes live in India: Check deals
Sony’s Black Friday sale has begun today and it will run till November 28 on the PlayStation store. Buyers will be able to purchase most games at a discounted price, some popular ones are available at up to 75 percent off. Also Read - Steam Autumn Sale now live: Discounts on FIFA 22, Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy, and more
Here’s the full list of popular games available in the Black Friday sale on the PS store.
- GTA 5 for PS5 – Rs 1,399 (50 percent off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 for PS4 – Rs 1,320 (67 percent off)
- Cyberpunk 2077 for PS4 and PS5 – Rs 1,499 (50 percent off)
- FIFA 23 Standard Edition for PS4 – Rs 2,399 (40 percent off)
- FIFA 23 Standard Edition for PS5 – Rs 2,699 (40 percent off)
- Gotham Knights for PS5 – Rs 2,629 (40 percent off)
- A Plague Tale: Requiem for PS5 – Rs 2,799 (20 percentt off)
- Horizon Forbidden West for PS4 and PS5 – Rs 3,099 (38 percent off)
- Marvel Spider-Man: Miles Morales for PS4 and PS5 – Rs 1,999 (50 percent off)
- Stray for PS4 and PS5 – Rs 1,599 (20 percent off)
- Gran Turismo 7 for PS4 and PS5 – Rs 3,099 (38 percent off)
- Assasin’s Creed Valhalla for PS4 and PS5 – Rs 1,319 (67 percent off)
- Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut for PS4 and PS5 – Rs 2,499 (50 percent off)
- The Last of US Part 1 for PS5 – Rs 3,749 (38 percent off)
- The Last of Us Part 2 for PS4 – Rs 654 (75 percent off)
- F1 22 for PS5 – rS 2,249 (50 percent off)
- Dying Light 2 Stay Human for PS4 and PS5 – Rs 1,999 (50 percent off)
- WWE 2K22 for PS5 – Rs 1,451 (67 percent off)
- NBA 2K23 for PS4 – Rs 1,799 (55 percent off)
- NBA 2K23 for PS5 – Rs 2,199 ( 50 percent off)
- Far Cry 6 for PS4 and PS5 – Rs 1,867 (67 percent off).