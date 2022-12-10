Playstation Vr2 Pre Orders Now Available Without Invite

Pre-orders for Sony’s next-generation virtual reality (VR) headset PlayStation VR2 (PS VR2) are now open to everyone with a PlayStation account without the requirement of a special invitation. You can pre-order the PS VR2 by visiting the PlayStation Direct website right now, but the deliveries would start anytime between February 22 -28 next year — the time when Sony’s next virtual reality gaming headset will launch. Also Read - Sony PS5 DualSense Edge controller pre-order begins in India

Pre-orders first opened last month and players had to register ahead of time and then be selected by Sony to be able to put an order in for the PS VR2, reports The Verge. But since the requirement for an invite is no longer there, you could place your pre-order request. However, the PS VR2 headset does not come cheap. Also Read - Sony PlayStation 5 next restock scheduled for November 11

Last month, Sony announced that it would launch the PS VR2 on February 22, 2023, for $549.99, along with a Sense controller charging station. While the India prices are not available — and probably won’t be considering the first-generation headset never made it to India, the price of $549.99 translates to roughly Rs 45,350. Sony’s top-tier PlayStation 5 is currently selling for Rs 54,990 in India. Also Read - Sony PS VR2 to launch next year at a price of $550 (roughly Rs 45,500)

The key features of the PS VR2 Sense Technology include eye tracking and 3D audio. Additionally, the new headset features a 4000×2040 high dynamic range (HDR) video format, which will provide a next-generation gaming experience to the players. For a more customised feel, the VR2 also includes an integrated vent for extra airflow and a lens adjustment dial. Sony is bundling its flagship launch title, Horizon Call of the Mountain with the PS VR2.

If you think the PS VR2 would be your only investment to enter the world of virtual gaming, think twice. The Sony PS VR2 cannot operate without a PS5. In other words, you need a PS5 console to use the PS VR2. This means your total cost to enjoy virtual gaming is at least $949.99, which is roughly Rs 78,298.

— Written with inputs from IANS