comscore PlayStation VR2 pre-orders now available without invite
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • Playstation Vr2 Pre Orders Now Available Without Invite
News

PlayStation VR2 pre-orders now available without invite

Gaming

Sony has eliminated the requirement to need an invite to be able to pre-order the PlayStation VR2, PS VR2, which launches next year.

psvr2

Pre-orders for Sony’s next-generation virtual reality (VR) headset PlayStation VR2 (PS VR2) are now open to everyone with a PlayStation account without the requirement of a special invitation. You can pre-order the PS VR2 by visiting the PlayStation Direct website right now, but the deliveries would start anytime between February 22 -28 next year — the time when Sony’s next virtual reality gaming headset will launch. Also Read - Sony PS5 DualSense Edge controller pre-order begins in India

Pre-orders first opened last month and players had to register ahead of time and then be selected by Sony to be able to put an order in for the PS VR2, reports The Verge. But since the requirement for an invite is no longer there, you could place your pre-order request. However, the PS VR2 headset does not come cheap. Also Read - Sony PlayStation 5 next restock scheduled for November 11

Last month, Sony announced that it would launch the PS VR2 on February 22, 2023, for $549.99, along with a Sense controller charging station. While the India prices are not available — and probably won’t be considering the first-generation headset never made it to India, the price of $549.99 translates to roughly Rs 45,350. Sony’s top-tier PlayStation 5 is currently selling for Rs 54,990 in India. Also Read - Sony PS VR2 to launch next year at a price of $550 (roughly Rs 45,500)

The key features of the PS VR2 Sense Technology include eye tracking and 3D audio. Additionally, the new headset features a 4000×2040 high dynamic range (HDR) video format, which will provide a next-generation gaming experience to the players. For a more customised feel, the VR2 also includes an integrated vent for extra airflow and a lens adjustment dial. Sony is bundling its flagship launch title, Horizon Call of the Mountain with the PS VR2.

If you think the PS VR2 would be your only investment to enter the world of virtual gaming, think twice. The Sony PS VR2 cannot operate without a PS5. In other words, you need a PS5 console to use the PS VR2. This means your total cost to enjoy virtual gaming is at least $949.99, which is roughly Rs 78,298.

— Written with inputs from IANS

  • Published Date: December 10, 2022 3:08 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

Redmi, iQOO, Realme phones at up to Rs 1,250 bank off in Amazon sale 2022
Deals
Redmi, iQOO, Realme phones at up to Rs 1,250 bank off in Amazon sale 2022
Paytm's buyback may just show shares are below company's intrinsic value

Apps

Paytm's buyback may just show shares are below company's intrinsic value

Xiaomi, Oppo, Vivo may move some export production from China to India

Mobiles

Xiaomi, Oppo, Vivo may move some export production from China to India

OnePlus Y1S Pro 55-inch 4K TV launched in India at Rs 39,999

News

OnePlus Y1S Pro 55-inch 4K TV launched in India at Rs 39,999

How to use Apple Music Karaoke feature

How To

How to use Apple Music Karaoke feature

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

PlayStation VR2 pre-orders now available without invite

Redmi, iQOO, Realme phones at up to Rs 1,250 bank off in Amazon sale 2022

Paytm's buyback may just show shares are below company's intrinsic value

Xiaomi, Oppo, Vivo may move some export production from China to India

OnePlus Y1S Pro 55-inch 4K TV launched in India at Rs 39,999

Realme 10 Pro+ 5G: Top 3 features that make it a good option around Rs 25,000

Realme to focus on affordable 5G phones along with feature-rich 4G smartphones in 2023: Madhav Sheth

Lenovo Tab P11 Vs Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab, Watch Which one is better

Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) Policy Services Available on WhatsApp Now, Watch video

Dell Inspiron VS HP Pavilion Laptop, Watch video for details

Related Topics

Latest Videos

BGR Comparisons: Lenovo Tab P11 Vs Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab, Watch Which one is better

Features

BGR Comparisons: Lenovo Tab P11 Vs Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab, Watch Which one is better
Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) Policy Services Available on WhatsApp Now, Watch Video For Details

Features

Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) Policy Services Available on WhatsApp Now, Watch Video For Details
iPhone 15 Ultra: All things that you need to know, Watch video for details

News

iPhone 15 Ultra: All things that you need to know, Watch video for details
BGR Comparisons: Dell Inspiron VS HP Pavilion Laptop, Which one should you buy ?

Features

BGR Comparisons: Dell Inspiron VS HP Pavilion Laptop, Which one should you buy ?