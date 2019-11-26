comscore PMCO 2019: Final lineup for the grand finals is now out
News

PMCO 2019: Final lineup for the grand finals is now out

Gaming

The competitors at PMCO 2019 are competing against the top esports clans across the globe in a tournament vying for a total prize pool of $2.5 million.

  Published: November 26, 2019 10:41 AM IST
PMCO 2019 grand finals team list

The PUBG Mobile Club Open or PMCO 2019 qualifiers fro India, organized by Tencent Games saw two teams come out on top which are Entity Gaming and Team SouL. And now they will be competing against the top esports clans across the globe in a tournament vying for a total prize pool of $2.5 million. Among the competitors, Team Synerge, Team INS and Team IND got a chance to take part in the finals through a prelims round. But it seems they have failed to secure a place for themselves in the grand finals that will be held in Kuala Lumpur.

PMCO 2019 Fall Split Grand Finals: All teams

The other teams that participated in the prelims were announced in a tweet from the official account. These include Victory five, Tempo Storm, Omen Elite, Red Canids Kalunga, Swat69, Goskilla, Futbolist, Asterion Myth, Bigetron RA, Orange Esports CG, Mega Esports, Detonator and Party Gaming. Among these the top three teams that made it through to the Global Finals in Kuala Lumpur are Mega Esports, Bigetron RA and Orange Esports CG. The final list of the participants in the grand finals now includes RRQ Athena, Illuminate The Murder, Entity Gaming, Team Soul, Team Unique, Cloud9, Unicorn Gaming, Kurd Squad, Team Queso, EGC KR Black, All Rejection Gaming Wistaria, Top Esports, Yoodo Gank, Mega Esports, Bigetron RA and Orange Esports CG.

WATCH: Asus ROG Phone 2 Review

The VIVO PUBG Mobile Club Open Fall Split 2019 hosted regional play-ins, which has received a enthusiastic response in India with many teams signing up under the South Asian region. The South Asia Finals were held in Delhi at the KD Jadhav Indoor Hall, from November 6-10. The tournament saw a lot of top tier team from India go head-to-head in a race to bag a prize pool of $175,000 (Rs 1,24,21,850 approx).

SouL MortaL donates his PMCO 2019 winnings to the Indian Army

Over the course of two days, all the teams played against everyone else. There were 6 matches on each day to ensure every team faces everyone else irrespective of the group.

PUBG Mobile beta update 0.16.0 to add Death Race Mode

The top 16 teams from PMCO 2019 play-ins competed in the Regional Finals that took place from November 7-10 at the same venue in Delhi. All the maps Erangel, Sanhok, Miramar and Vikendi features in the tournament. And, the winners Entity Gaming and Team SouL will be representing India at the Global Finals in Kuala Lumpur. Entity Gaming were top dog of the day with 220 points and Team SouL came second with 210 points.

  Published Date: November 26, 2019 10:41 AM IST

