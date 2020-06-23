PMCO Fall Split Registration to open from June 24

The PUBG Mobile Club Open tournament took place last year and has already kicked off this year. The Spring Split of the PMCO 2020 began back in January. And now the Fall Split of the tournament is set to begin as well. The official esports Twitter handle of PUBG Mobile has announced the news. The Fall Split registration will begin on June 24 and will be open till July 12. Also Read - Here's how to become a PUBG Mobile Guncraft expert

The text of the tweet reads, “That is right! The @PUBGMOBILE Club Open will open their #PMCO2020 Fall Split registration on June 24th & last all the way until July 12. One of the most competitive mobile Tournaments you don’t want to miss out. Ready your squads & we will see you on the battlegrounds. #BeTheOne” Also Read - Erangel 2.0 launched on the Chinese version of PUBG Mobile

The tournament description reads, “PUBG MOBILE Club Open 2020 showcases the best PUBG MOBILE Players and Squads among the 15 regions across the world. PMCO 2020 is regarded as the gate to join the world’s largest mobile esports event, the PUBG MOBILE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP, for anyone who wants to play PUBG MOBILE competitively and start their esports career. If you think you are one of the best and want to show your skills, you are welcomed to bring your squad and register to take part in this all year long battle! A great journey awaits you, join us, be the #1!” Also Read - PUBG Mobile: All you need to know about the PMIS 2020

The PUBG Mobile Club Open or PMCO 2019 qualifiers from India, organized by Tencent Games saw two teams come out on top which are Entity Gaming and Team SouL. They competed against the top esports clans across the globe. The tournament had a total prize pool of $2.5 million. Among the competitors, Team Synerge, Team INS and Team IND got a chance to take part in the finals through a prelims round. But they failed to secure a place for themselves in the grand finals that will be held in Kuala Lumpur.