PMK founder Ramadoss asks government to ban PUBG

It seems more people want to ban the battle royale game PUBG Mobile, and PMK founder S. Ramadoss has joined the squad. According to a report by The Hindu, in a statement, Dr. Ramadoss said the game has apparently become extremely popular among the youth in cities and villages alike. He has argued that PUBG normalizes violence and killings in people’s minds, and has a negative impact on the minds of the young people. “The symptoms of PUBG are already becoming apparent. Students are not studying properly, and the psychological impact [of the game] is evident. Experts are already recommending a ban on the game,” said he. He urges the state and the central government to impose a ban on the game.

The Bombay High Court asked the Central Govenment to find out if the game can be banned. And the government reported that it was difficult to ban it. It has said that it is technically difficult to ban PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG). This was in response to a query from a bench of Chief Justice Pradeep Nandrajog and Justice Nitin Jamdar. A public interest litigation to ban the online game prompted this query. Times of India reports that the bench asked Centre to review the game and decide whether or not service providers require guidelines in April.

Advocate Rui Rodrigues, who represents the Centre, gave ministry of electronics and information technology’s report to the state. The report stated that it is, “Technically difficult to ban all the sources (such as websites, mobiles and other communication devices) from where the game is available unless the creator or the parent company retrieves the game from circulation or administers some restrictions”.

According to previous reports, PUBG was banned in certain parts of Gujarat including Rajkot, Surat, Gir Somnath, Ahmedabad, and Bhavnagar in India. In addition to that, the government also sent out a circular to schools to ban the game. However, High Court noted that schools already prohibited the use on mobile phones in schools making the need of banning the mobile game redundant.

According to previous reports, the ban was rolled back in some places including Ahmedabad after 2-3 week bank. In the meantime, more reports surfaced where some people showcased violent behavior including alleged suicide, attacking family members and stealing money. Some reports also revealed that police arresting students in some areas for playing the game.

As previously reported, Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) in Tamil Nadu also issued a ban on the game in the University. The ban seems to focus on the hostel area where the warden issues a circular regarding the ban.