Pocket Aces’ Loco, Fnatic announce partnership, Fnatic Rising program announced

This is a first-of-its-kind partnership from Pocket Aces’ Loco and Fnatic as well as for the Indian gaming ecosystem.

  Published: June 16, 2020 6:55 PM IST
Fnatic Rising

India live game streaming app Loco, has announced a long-term partnership with global esports organisation, Fnatic. This is a first-of-its-kind partnership for the Indian gaming ecosystem. Fnatic is one of the world’s preeminent esports organisations and has teams participating in a variety of games like League of Legends, Counter-Strike, Dota 2, and more. The company announced its PUBG Mobile esports squad based out of India. Also Read - PUBG Mobile becomes highest earning games app in May

As part of the partnership, Loco will onboard Fnatic India’s entire roster onto the app. This include some of India’s leading streamers and gamers who will broadcast exclusive content on Loco. Also Read - PUBG Mobile Puppet Master Andy skin, and Pinocchio set out

Loco and Fnatic will also co-create unique esports content together. This includes multiple tournaments and non-fiction shows. The two companies believe that esports content is in a nascent stage. And the coming together of two organizations with strong content pedigree will deliver unparalleled entertainment to gaming fans in India. Also Read - PUBG Mobile: Here's why switching between TPP and FPP is important

Fnatic Rising

Fnatic also announced its new program called Fnatic Rising. This will be a months long program that will have them scout players from all parts of the country. The objective will be to find the best PUBG Mobile players. Players between the age of 18 to 23 can sign up and will put through rounds. The top 10 players will be flown to Mumbai and trained and helped to build up their social media presence. Registration will go live from June 26. The winners will be given an official contract with Fnatic.

Commenting on this partnership Anirudh Pandita and Ashwin Suresh, Founders, Pocket Aces said, “Fnatic and Pocket Aces share a common vision of building a sustainable esports ecosystem in India. We want to provide Indian esports and gaming fans, world-class gaming entertainment across formats and this partnership will ensure that this shared vision is realized very soon. Fnatic has made a strong commitment to Indian gaming and as the home of Indian gaming, we are delighted to welcome them!”

Speaking on the association, Nimish Raut, Fnatic Lead, India, said, “At Fnatic, we are dedicated to entertain our fans through content and new formats of gaming. We believe that esports has the potential to be the top form of entertainment in India. And these shared thoughts make Pocket Aces and Loco the perfect partner as we seek to level-up the content play in india. As a pioneer in the digital content space, Pocket Aces has a history of building entertainment channels from scratch and working with one of the best talents. We are thrilled to be working with Loco to build the future of esports and entertainment together.

  Published Date: June 16, 2020 6:55 PM IST

Huawei P30 Lite gets new May 2020 security patch update

News

Huawei P30 Lite gets new May 2020 security patch update

