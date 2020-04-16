comscore Pokemon GO adds remote raids to encourage playing from home
Pokemon GO adds remote raids to encourage playing from home

In its most recent update, the devs at Niantic have added Remote Raids among other things.

  Published: April 16, 2020 12:31 PM IST
Pokemon Go Remote Raid Pass

AR based game Pokemon GO took an active effort to ensure players need not go out to play the game during the coronavirus pandemic. It has introduced multiple features to ensure that the game can be played from home. It must be kept in mind that the game by design required people to step out of their homes. And in its most recent update, the devs at Niantic have added Remote Raids among other things. Also Read - Pokemon GO is set to let you do raids from home soon

The new update adds a Remote Raid Pass, which allows users to access Raid Battles they can see on the Nearby screen from wherever they are. Players will also receive a bonus Field Research task daily without having to spin a PokéStop. As players run low on Gifts, their Buddy Pokémon will venture to nearby PokéStops and bring some Gifts back to send out to friends. Players will be able to power up their Pokémon to the desired CP by using all the required Candies and Stardust at once. After using a Star Piece, Lucky Egg, or Incense, player will be able to use more of the same item to extend the item’s effect beyond the usual 30-minute limit. The new update also includes an improved battle-screen design. Also Read - Pokemon GO has added more bonuses for everyone at home

Previous Pokemon GO changes

Previously, Niantic begun offering 1 PokeCoin bundles in the in-game store. And even removed the walking requirement to take part in the Go Battle League. Other previous changes to the game included increasing habitats which would ensure that trainer encounter a lot more Pokemons while at home. Also Read - Coronavirus fear: New Pokemon GO features ensure players need not leave the house

Besides these Incense Packs are getting a 99 percent discount. And also the incense packs will now last for a whole hour. Incubators which require players to complete a certain number of steps to hatch are now double effective. This means that it would require half the number of steps as before for eggs to hatch. “Trainers can hatch Eggs twice as fast,” Niantic said.

Pokemon GO is set to let you do raids from home soon

Pokemon GO is set to let you do raids from home soon

PokeStops will also be dropping more gifts than usual and these changes are already live. Niantic has not mentioned an end date on these updates and will apparently continue until ‘further notice’. Niantic has also postponed the real-world events it was set to hold which include Abra Community Day.

As for the existing events, like the Pokemon GO Battle League, Niantic will allow players to compete with each other while not being in the same location. While the Special Research adventure can now be ‘completed by individuals’.

  • Published Date: April 16, 2020 12:31 PM IST

