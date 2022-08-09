comscore Pokemon GO August Community Day dates, locations in India revealed: Check details
News

Pokemon GO August Community Day meetups to happen in these Indian cities

Gaming

The Pokemon GO team has also asked players to adhere to local policies, guidelines, and restrictions regarding travel.

Pokemon Go Community Day

Image: Niantic

Pokemon Go developers have announced the August Community Day meetups in select cities. The game developers claimed that they will be having in-person meetups for August Community Day on Saturday, August 13, 2022. Players will be able to raid, trade, and explore with trainers in their area. This can be done while catching Galarian Zigzagoon, the tiny Raccoon Pokémon. Players won’t have to register to join the meetups. Also Read - India may block sale of Chinese phones priced below Rs 12,000

For players who cannot manage to get to in-person meetups, Niantic has claimed that they will still be able to participate in Galarian Zigzagoon Community Day wherever they are. Also Read - Airtel to launch 5G services in India this month, signs agreements with Ericsson, Nokia and Samsung: Details here

Pokemon GO Community Day meetups will happen on Saturday, August 13, 2022, from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. local time (IST). The virtual trainer meetups will take place in ten cities across India, including Delhi’s Lodhi Gardens, Mumbai’s Gyan Sagar Amphitheatre and Carter Road Promenade, Lucknow’s Lohia Park, Chennai’s Tower Park, Bengaluru’s Cubbon Park, Pune’s Phoenix Market City, Kolkata’s Elliot Park, Telangana’s Shilparamam, Ahmedabad’s Vastrapur Lake and Thiruvananthapuram’s The Napier Museum. The cities highlighted with an orange pin will feature in-person Community Day meetups. Also Read - Twitter vs India: Big Tech must follow law of the land, says govt

Trainers at the locations highlighted with blue pins can look forward to receiving more items every time they spin a PokéStop. Check the Map like here: https://community.day/map/

Pokémon GO Fest 2022 will continue with one more event in Sapporo, Japan. The organisers are still selling tickets. This year’s Pokémon GO Fest will end with a global finale event on August 27,
2022.

The Pokemon GO team has also asked players to adhere to local policies, guidelines, and restrictions regarding travel. The players should be aware of their surroundings and follow guidelines from local health authorities when playing Pokémon GO. The organizers claim to have worked closely with city governments and councils to ensure Trainers’ safety and that each event is COVID-19 guideline compliant.

  Published Date: August 9, 2022 9:44 PM IST

