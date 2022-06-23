comscore Love Pokemon Go? Here’s where Niantic is organising in-person meetups in India
News

Pokemon Go Community Day: Niantic is organising in-person trainer meetups in six Indian cities

Gaming

Niantic is organising an in-person trainer meetup at the Pokemon Go Community Day in June. Here's how you can join the group in India.

Pokemon Go Community Day

Image: Niantic

Niantic is hosting another Pokemon Go Community Day event this weekend. The Pokemon Go June Community Day event will take place on June 25. This Community Day event will witness Deino appearing more frequently in the wild. Also Read - Pokemon Go surpasses $6 billion in lifetime player spending: Check details

Apart from the chance of catching the Irate Pokemon, players will also get a host of other benefits on participating in the upcoming Pokemon Go event. The list includes having 1/4th hatch distance when eggs are placed into incubators during the event period, twice the chance to receive Deino Candy XL from catching Deino, and twice the chance for getting a candy for catching Pokémon. In addition to this, Lure Modules and Incense will be activated during the event, which in turn will last for three hours. Also Read - Pokemon Go developer Niantic will let you play with virtual pets with Peridot

Niantic also said that players will be able to make one additional special trade during the event and up to five hours afterward for a maximum of three for the day. Trades made during the event and up to five hours afterward will require 50 percent less Stardust. Also, if enough Pokemon are caught with help from a single Lure Module, wild Zweilous will appear near the lured PokéStop. Also Read - Pokemon Go: Police officers fired for ignoring robbery for catching Snorlax denied appeal

There’s more. The upcoming Pokemon Go Community Day event will also include four star raid battles wherein players will be able to band together with your fellow trainers to defeat Zweilous. Once players defeat Zweilous in a four-star Raid Battle, Deino will begin to appear in a 300-meter radius around the Gym that hosted the raid for 30 minutes.

Pokemon Go Community Day event in India

Notably, Niantic is organising in-person Community Day meetups this month in cities around the globe. In India, the in-person meetup will take place from 11AM to 2PM at Gyan Sagar Amphitheatre in Mumbai. For players who won’t be able to join the in-person meetup in Mumbai will be able to participate in trainer meetups that are taking place in six cities across India. These places are Delhi’s Lodhi Gardens, Chennai’s Tower Park, Bengaluru’s Cubbon Park, Pune’s Saras Baug, Bengal’s Elliot Park and Thiruvananthapuram’s The Napier Museum.

  • Published Date: June 23, 2022 3:29 PM IST

