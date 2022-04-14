Niantic s new AR game Peridot will let you play with virtual pets

Niantic, the developer behind the famous game Pokemon Go, has announced its next gaming venture and as is expected it involves cuddling cute creatures. The company has announced a new AR (augmented reality) game called Peridot. Also Read - Pokemon Go: Police officers fired for ignoring robbery for catching Snorlax denied appeal

The newly announced game is about cute Tamagotchi-like AR creatures called Peridots (or simply Dots) that players need to care for and raise. Explaining the premise of the game Niantic said that Peridots are creatures that have woken up after thousands of years of slumber and that they need players' protection to prevent them from extinction.

"You'll foster your own Peridots as you embark on this experience. These are creatures who feel so real, you'll love every moment raising them from birth to adulthood. While you explore the world together, you'll get to learn more about your cute new friends, develop a bond as you nurture and play with them, and work with other players to diversify their species," Niantic wrote in a blog post.

Players will have to pet, play, feed, and teach Peridots tricks to keep them healthy and help them grow. They will be able to expand their collection of Peridot species by collaborating with other players around the world.

One of the defining things about Peridots is that every creature is unique and they have their own sets of features and characteristics. Niantic says that some can even resemble animals like cheetahs, dragons, and unicorns.

As far as availability is concerned, Niantic said that it will make the game available via a soft launch on Google Play Store and Apple’s App Store in select markets soon. The company said that it will use the beta phase to gather feedback about the game. In the meantime, the company is letting interested people pre-register so that they can when the game is available in their region.