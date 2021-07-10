comscore Pokemon Go Fest 2021 start date, how to participate, ticket price, how to book tickets, more details
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • Pokemon Go Fest 2021 start date, how to participate, ticket price, how to book tickets, more details
News

Pokemon Go Fest 2021 start date, how to participate, ticket price, how to book tickets, more details

Gaming

Pokemon Go Fest 2021 will be held on July 17 and July 18, where players will be allowed to take part, complete challenges and win rewards.

Pokemon Go Fest 2021 (1)

(Image: Niantic)

Niantic and The Pokemon Company are celebrating the fifth anniversary of their augmented reality (AR) game, Pokemon Go. To mark the celebration, Niantic has announced a two-day Pokemon Go Fest 2021 event, which will commence on July 17. Players will have to purchase tickets worth Rs 399, allowing them to be a part of the global event and join other players from across the globe to complete challenges. Apart from this, the company has also partnered with Google Play to bring interesting offers for Indian players. Also Read - Top tech news today: Pokemon Go Fest 2021, Qualcomm smartphone and more

To recall, Pokemon Go was released back on July 6, 2016. The festivities of the fifth anniversary kicked off on July 6 and will continue through July 15. Also Read - Google drops Play Services support for Android Jelly Bean versions, no more updates

Pokemon Go Fest 2021 will be held on July 17 and July 18, where players will be allowed to take part, complete challenges and win rewards. They can purchase the event tickets, costing Rs 399 directly from inside of the game. Also Read - Windows 11: How to change the default web browser

Players who have tickets will be able to collaborate with others inside of the Global Challenge Arena, and complete hourly challenges. Completing each challenge will provide the trainers with a bonus, which will last for the remainder of the hour. If a trainer is able to complete all 24 challenges, they will unlock Space, Time, and a mystery bonus in the upcoming weeks.

Apart from its Pokemon Go Fest 2021, Niantic has also partnered with Google Play to provide its players with a complimentary three-month membership to YouTube Premium and a Google sponsored gift bundle which includes one Incense, one Super Incubator and 30 Ultra Balls.

“India is one of the most promising markets for Niantic. We are working to introduce new titles powered by Niantic Inc. and building an exciting groundwork for India in the near future – such as reimagining the augmented reality experience around the country. Pokémon GO’s 5th anniversary is a significant milestone and indicates the growth potential of augmented reality in India. Through the Pokémon GO Fest 2021 we are committed to bringing the best of AR gaming to India.” said Omar Téllez, Vice President, Niantic Inc.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: July 10, 2021 11:10 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Pokemon Go Fest 2021 start date, how to participate, ticket price, how to book tickets, more details

Top tech news today: Pokemon Go Fest 2021, Qualcomm smartphone and more

BSNL launches new limited time Rs 45 FRC: Here's how it compares with Airtel, Jio, Vi

Battlegrounds Mobile India 'The Launch Party' event day 1: Team Snax in the lead, SouL and Dynamo lag behind

Zomato will soon let you order grocery via its food delivery app

Intel exec reveals mobile gamers want to shift to PCs; pandemic accelerated the process

Poco M3 Pro vs Realme Narzo 30: Which 5G phone to go for based on usage?

Mi Watch Revolve Active vs OnePlus Watch: Which one is better?

Pokemon Go turns 5: 5 interesting facts that you might not know about the game

Dimensity 1200-AI on OnePlus Nord 2: Better than vanilla MediaTek version?

Related Topics

Related Stories

Pokemon Go Fest 2021 start date, how to participate, ticket price, how to book tickets, more details

Gaming

Pokemon Go Fest 2021 start date, how to participate, ticket price, how to book tickets, more details
Top tech news today: Pokemon Go Fest 2021, Qualcomm smartphone and more

News

Top tech news today: Pokemon Go Fest 2021, Qualcomm smartphone and more
Google drops Play Services support for Android Jelly Bean versions

Mobiles

Google drops Play Services support for Android Jelly Bean versions
Windows 11: How to change the default web browser

How To

Windows 11: How to change the default web browser
Google to provide Pixel 6 with 5 years of Android updates like Apple, more specs leaked

News

Google to provide Pixel 6 with 5 years of Android updates like Apple, more specs leaked

हिंदी समाचार

PUBG: New State का नया टीजर जारी, iOS यूजर्स अगले महीने से कर सकेंगे प्री-रजिस्ट्रेशन

Free Fire में Heroic tier तक आसानी से पहुंचने के लिए क्या करें, फॉलो करें ये टिप्स

Vivo Y72 5G का रेंडर आया सामने, 15 जुलाई को इन फीचर्स के साथ हो सकता है लॉन्च

BGMI 1.5.0 APK डाउनलोड लिंक है फर्जी, हैक हो सकता है आपका अकाउंट

Xiaomi ने Mi Anniversary Sale 2021 का किया ऐलान, मिलेंगे ढेरों डिस्काउंट-ऑफर

Latest Videos

Why Free Fire Redeem Codes Do Not Work!

News

Why Free Fire Redeem Codes Do Not Work!
How to Correct Errors in COVID 19 Vaccine Certificate

Features

How to Correct Errors in COVID 19 Vaccine Certificate
Realme Narzo 30 5G first look

Hands On

Realme Narzo 30 5G first look
Realme Narzo 30 4G first look: Redmi Note 10 has got competition

Hands On

Realme Narzo 30 4G first look: Redmi Note 10 has got competition

News

Pokemon Go Fest 2021 start date, how to participate, ticket price, how to book tickets, more details
Gaming
Pokemon Go Fest 2021 start date, how to participate, ticket price, how to book tickets, more details
Top tech news today: Pokemon Go Fest 2021, Qualcomm smartphone and more

News

Top tech news today: Pokemon Go Fest 2021, Qualcomm smartphone and more
BSNL launches new limited time Rs 45 FRC: Here's how it compares with Airtel, Jio, Vi

Telecom

BSNL launches new limited time Rs 45 FRC: Here's how it compares with Airtel, Jio, Vi
Battlegrounds Mobile India 'The Launch Party' event day 1: Team Snax in the lead, SouL and Dynamo lag behind

Gaming

Battlegrounds Mobile India 'The Launch Party' event day 1: Team Snax in the lead, SouL and Dynamo lag behind
Zomato will soon let you order grocery via its food delivery app

News

Zomato will soon let you order grocery via its food delivery app

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy F22
Samsung Galaxy F22

12,499

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite
Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite

21,999

Infinix Note 10 Pro
Infinix Note 10 Pro

16,999

Infinix Note 10
Infinix Note 10

10,999

Vivo Y73
Vivo Y73

20,990

OnePlus Nord CE 5G
OnePlus Nord CE 5G

22,999

iQOO Z3
iQOO Z3

19,990

Realme C25s
Realme C25s

9,999

Poco M3 Pro 5G
Poco M3 Pro 5G

13,999

Realme X7 Max 5G
Realme X7 Max 5G

26,999

Oppo F19
Oppo F19

18,990

Motorola Moto G40 Fusion
Motorola Moto G40 Fusion

13,999

POCO M2 Reloaded
POCO M2 Reloaded

9,499

OPPO A74 5G
OPPO A74 5G

17,990

Oppo A53s 5G
Oppo A53s 5G

14,990

Vivo V21 5G
Vivo V21 5G

29,990

Realme C25
Realme C25

9,499

Realme C21
Realme C21

7,999

Realme C20
Realme C20

6,799

Motorola Moto G60
Motorola Moto G60

17,999

iQOO 7
iQOO 7

31,990

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G
Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G

39,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F02s
Samsung Galaxy F02s

8,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Vivo X60
Vivo X60

37,990

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G
OnePlus 9 Pro 5G

64,999

OnePlus 9R 5G
OnePlus 9R 5G

39,999

OnePlus 9 5G
OnePlus 9 5G

49,999

Samsung Galaxy A72
Samsung Galaxy A72

34,999

Samsung Galaxy A52
Samsung Galaxy A52

26,499

Micromax In 1
Micromax In 1

10,499

Asus ROG Phone 5
Asus ROG Phone 5

49,999

Samsung Galaxy M12
Samsung Galaxy M12

10,999

Motorola Moto G30
Motorola Moto G30

10,999

Motorola Moto G10 Power
Motorola Moto G10 Power

9,999

Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G
Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G

25,990

Oppo F19 Pro
Oppo F19 Pro

21,490

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

18,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro

15,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10

11,999

Realme Narzo 30A
Realme Narzo 30A

8,999

Realme Narzo 30 Pro
Realme Narzo 30 Pro

16,999

Infinix Smart 5
Infinix Smart 5

7,199

Samsung Galaxy F62
Samsung Galaxy F62

23,999

Samsung Galaxy A12
Samsung Galaxy A12

12,999

Nokia 5.4
Nokia 5.4

13,999

Nokia 3.4
Nokia 3.4

11,999

Realme X7 Pro 5G
Realme X7 Pro 5G

29,999

Realme X7
Realme X7

19,999

Vivo Y31
Vivo Y31

16,490

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Tecno Spark 6 Go
Tecno Spark 6 Go

8,499

Vivo V20 2021
Vivo V20 2021

24,990

Vivo Y20A
Vivo Y20A

11,490

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Best Sellers