Pokemon Go Fest 2021 start date, how to participate, ticket price, how to book tickets, more details

Niantic and The Pokemon Company are celebrating the fifth anniversary of their augmented reality (AR) game, Pokemon Go. To mark the celebration, Niantic has announced a two-day Pokemon Go Fest 2021 event, which will commence on July 17. Players will have to purchase tickets worth Rs 399, allowing them to be a part of the global event and join other players from across the globe to complete challenges. Apart from this, the company has also partnered with Google Play to bring interesting offers for Indian players.

To recall, Pokemon Go was released back on July 6, 2016. The festivities of the fifth anniversary kicked off on July 6 and will continue through July 15.

Pokemon Go Fest 2021 will be held on July 17 and July 18, where players will be allowed to take part, complete challenges and win rewards. They can purchase the event tickets, costing Rs 399 directly from inside of the game.

Players who have tickets will be able to collaborate with others inside of the Global Challenge Arena, and complete hourly challenges. Completing each challenge will provide the trainers with a bonus, which will last for the remainder of the hour. If a trainer is able to complete all 24 challenges, they will unlock Space, Time, and a mystery bonus in the upcoming weeks.

Apart from its Pokemon Go Fest 2021, Niantic has also partnered with Google Play to provide its players with a complimentary three-month membership to YouTube Premium and a Google sponsored gift bundle which includes one Incense, one Super Incubator and 30 Ultra Balls.

“India is one of the most promising markets for Niantic. We are working to introduce new titles powered by Niantic Inc. and building an exciting groundwork for India in the near future – such as reimagining the augmented reality experience around the country. Pokémon GO’s 5th anniversary is a significant milestone and indicates the growth potential of augmented reality in India. Through the Pokémon GO Fest 2021 we are committed to bringing the best of AR gaming to India.” said Omar Téllez, Vice President, Niantic Inc.