Pokemon Go maker Niantic today announced the Pokemon Go Festival of Light 2022 event. The second edition of the annual event, which is held to commemorate Diwali, will begin at 10AM on October 14, 2022, and it will go on until 8PM on October 17, 2022. During the course of this four-day event, players will get a chance to capture two new Pokemon in the game. They will also encounter more Pokemon in the wild and get more rewards while playing the game.

"We're excited for Trainers to experience the Festival of Lights event in Pokemon Go, which is timed to coincide with Deepawali! In this event, Trainers will encounter glowing Pokémon on the map and animated poses to celebrate the occasion. Last but not least, on October 15th, there will be a Community Day featuring Litwick, with its shiny form debuting for the first time ever in Pokémon Go," Product Director, Pokémon Go Live Game at Niantic, Michael Steranka, said while announcing the event.

Ahead of the Festival of Lights 2022, here's everything we know about Pokemon Go's upcoming event.

Pokemon Go Festival of Lights 2022: New Pokemon

Niantic said two new illuminating Pokemon will make a debut in the game during its upcoming event. These Pokemon are Morelull and Shiinotic. The company also said that players will be able to use 50 Morelull Candy to evolve Morelull into Shiinotic.

Pokemon Go Festival of Lights 2022: Pokemon encounters

Niantic also share a list of all the Pokémon that will appear more frequently in the wild during the Festival of Light 2022 event. These Pokemon are Pikachu, Vulpix, Magnemite, Chinchou, Litwick, Litleo, Helioptile, Dedenne, Morelull, Galarian Ponyta and Togedemaru.

The Pokemon Go maker also said when Trainers use Incense, they will frequently encounter Alolan Geodude, Blitzle, Darumaka, Litwick, Dedenne, Morelull, Galarian Ponyta and Galarian Darumaka.

Pokemon Go Festival of Lights 2022: Pokemon raids

Coming to Pokemon raids, Niantic said that Galarian Ponyta, Darumaka, Dedenne and Morelull will appear during one-star raids while Alolan Raichu, Galarian Weezing, Mawile and Hisuian Braviary will appear during three-star raids. Additionally, the company said that while Xerneas will appear during five-star raids, Mega Manectric will appear during mega raids.

Lastly, the company said that players will encounter Galarian Ponyta, Electabuzz, Magmar, Chinchou, Blitzle, Dedenne and Morelull when they complete Field Research tasks.

Pokemon Go Festival of Lights 2022: Pokemon event bonuses and rewards

As far as rewards and bonuses are concerned, players will have an increased chance of encountering Shiny Chinchou and two times XP for catching Pokémon. They will also get two times the Candy for catching Pokemon and the incense activated during the event will last for two hours.

Lastly, Niantic said that players be able to get event-themed stickers by spinning PokeStops, opening Gifts, and purchasing them from the in-game shop.