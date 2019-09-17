comscore Pokémon GO gets gen 5 Pokémon and new Unova Stone Item
Pokémon GO gets gen 5 Pokémon and new Unova Stone Item

This is the third and the final wave of Ultra Bonuses to arrive in Pokémon Go.

  • Updated: September 17, 2019 11:38 AM IST
The game Pokémon GO has been out for a couple of years now and Niantic is still supporting the game with new additions. The newest thing to be added to the game are the gen 5 Pokémon and a new Unova Stone item. This is the third and the final wave of Ultra Bonuses to arrive in the game. This gives players another chance to encounter Mewtwo in five-star raids. The developers have shared details about the new pocket monsters that players can encounter in the game.

The three starting Pokémon from Pokémon Black and White, Snivy, Tepig, and Oshawott can now be found in the wild. Besides this other gen 5 Pokémon like Patrat, Lillipup, Purrloin, Pidove, and Blitzle can also be encountered. Other Pokémon like Drilbur, Foongus, Litwick, and Ferroseed can be hatched in the game from certain types of eggs. The gear Pokémon Klink, can be encountered in Raid Battles by players.

2 km Eggs

Patrat
Lillipup
Purrloin
Pidove

5 km Eggs

Snivy
Tepig
Oshawott
Blitzle
Drilbur
Foongus

10 km Eggs

Ferroseed
Klink
Litwick
Golett
Deino

There are also some region exclusive Pokémon that can be found with the introduction of gen 5. Players in the Western hemisphere will be able to encounter Heatmor  while players in the Eastern hemisphere will be able to encounter Durant. Besides these the three elemental Pokémon Pansage, Pansear, and Panpour can be encountered at different parts of the world. Pansage is set to be exclusive to the Asia-Pacific region, while Pansear will appear throughout Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. And Panpour will only be found in the Americas and Greenland.

The new item being introduced is the Unova stone that is similar to the Sinnoh Stone. This new item can be used to evolve certain gen 5 Pokémon like Lampent. The new Unova stones can be obtained through Research Breakthroughs. As for Mewtwo he is returning in five-star raids until September 23. Players also have the chance to encounter a Shiny Mewtwo. All the details can be seen here.

  • Published Date: September 17, 2019 11:37 AM IST
  • Updated Date: September 17, 2019 11:38 AM IST

