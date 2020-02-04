Pokemon GO is all set for Valentine’s day and even getting new Legendary Pokemon with the new February update. This new update is quite exciting and adds some new Legendary Pokemon that include a Shadow Legendary. The two Legendary Pokemon being added this time are Tornadus and Shadow legendary Raikou. Besides this there are other additions well that include a Valentine’s Day Celebration as well.

The new update adds a new Research Breakthrough which is already underway and will continue till Sunday, March 1, 2020. The Bat Pokemon Woobat with bonus Woobat Candies will be available as Research Breakthrough encounters. Besides this Tornadus, the Cyclone Pokémon, will be in five-star raids. That will start from February 4 and will be available till February 25.

As for the other one, the event is named ‘Save Shadow Raikou from Giovanni’, and it’s description goes, “If you’ve completed your most recent set of Team GO Rocket Special Research, then you’ll have access to February’s Team GO Rocket Special Research, A Professor’s Work Is Never Done. This time, you’ll be tasked to defeat Team GO Rocket, its leaders, and Giovanni once more for a chance to rescue the Legendary Shadow Pokémon Raikou! Be sure to finish this Special Research by the end of February before Shadow Raikou leaves.”

There is a Sinnoh region celebration event which starts from February 7 and goes on till February 10. This event will see Pokemon originally discovered in the Sinnoh region will be appearing more often in the wild and in raids. All 7 km Eggs obtained during the event period will exclusively hatch certain Pokémon from the Sinnoh region, including Budew, Combee, Bronzor, Gible, Riolu, Hippopotas, and Mantyke. Event-specific Field Research tasks will reward you with encounters with Pokémon that were originally discovered in this beautiful region, as well as Sinnoh Stones. And if players are lucky, they might encounter a Shiny Riolu or a Shiny Hippopotas.

The Valentine’s Day Celebration 2020 will begin on February 14 and go on till February 17. This event will see pink Pokemon will be appearing more often in the wild. They will also appear more in raids, in Eggs, and as Field Research encounters. There are other additions to this update as well which can all be checked out here.