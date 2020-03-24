comscore Pokemon GO has added more bonuses for everyone at home
Pokemon GO has added more bonuses for everyone at home

In the newest update Pokemon GO has added even more bonuses for all its players.

  Published: March 24, 2020 7:23 PM IST
Pokemon Go balls

Mobile AR game Pokemon GO recently added bonuses for people stuck at home because of the coronavirus. And in the newest update it has added even more bonuses for all its players. These were needed for a game like Pokemon GO. The model of the game has players go out of their house to busy locations in order to catch and fight new Pokemon. But these are dangerous times with fears of the Coronavirus looming large. Hence Niantic has announced some changes which ensure that players who are not leaving their house don’t lose out.

Pokemon GO: Latest bonuses

– 3× Stardust and XP for your first Pokémon catch of the day
– Open 30 gifts per day, carry 20 in your inventory
– New rotating one PokeCoin bundles in the shop

The previous changes to the game included increasing habitats which would ensure that trainer encounter a lot more Pokemons while at home. In a statement to Polygon a Niantic representative said that the studio is currently, “prioritizing updates to Pokémon GO features and experiences that can be enjoyed in individual settings.”

Coronavirus fear: New Pokemon GO features ensure players need not leave the house

Coronavirus fear: New Pokemon GO features ensure players need not leave the house

Besides these Incense Packs are getting a 99 percent discount. And also the incense packs will now last for a whole hour. Incubators which require players to complete a certain number of steps to hatch are now double effective. This means that it would require half the number of steps as before for eggs to hatch. “Trainers can hatch Eggs twice as fast,” Niantic said.

PokeStops will also be dropping more gifts than usual and these changes are already live. Niantic has not mentioned an end date on these updates and will apparently continue until ‘further notice’. Niantic has also postponed the real-world events it was set to hold which include Abra Community Day.

As for the existing events, like the Pokemon GO Battle League, Niantic will allow players to compete with each other while not being in the same location. While the Special Research adventure can now be ‘completed by individuals’.

“While we’ve made these updates based on the current global health situation, we also encourage players to make decisions on where to go and what to do that are in the best interest of their health and the health of their communities,” Niantic said

