comscore Pokémon GO: How to catch Shadow Pokémon and purify it
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • Pokémon GO: How to catch Shadow Pokémon and purify it
News

Pokémon GO: How to catch Shadow Pokémon and purify it

Gaming

Shadow Pokémon is a big new addition to Pokémon GO, the popular augmented reality game from Niantic. Here is how to catch them and purify them.

  • Published: July 23, 2019 1:41 PM IST
Pokemon Go 805px

Pokémon GO remains the most popular augmented reality game till now. The app designed by Niantic, not only proved the promise of augmented reality, but forced companies to build platforms around it. While Niantic has launched Harry Potter: Wizards Unite as a follow up to its AR gaming, Pokémon GO still shines bright. In order to keep it interesting, Niantic had added new features as part of update. The latest update to Pokémon GO adds Shadow Pokémon to the game.

The Shadow Pokémon are not different from their regular counterparts. But they try to be stronger for their trainers. These Pokémons know frustration, which could be damaging if a Pokémon dislikes you but there is a solution. The solution is to purify these Pokémons from their shadows and it will turn into Return. Here, the Pokémon does more damage if it loves you more. If you are fascinated by the idea of these new Pokémons, here is how to get them and then purify them.

Pokémon GO developer Niantic now worth $4 billion

Also Read

Pokémon GO developer Niantic now worth $4 billion

How to get a Shadow Pokémon?

While the idea of Pokémon GO is all about catching Pokémons, finding a Shadow Pokémon is not that easy. In order to catch one, you will need to go to a Pokestop that has been taken over by Team Rocket. Once there, you will have to battle the grunt and if you win, you stand a chance to catch the ones being used by them.

Indian Air Force mobile game for iOS and Android launching on July 31: All you need to know

Also Read

Indian Air Force mobile game for iOS and Android launching on July 31: All you need to know

How to purify the Shadow Pokémon?

If you have successfully caught the Shadow Pokémon, then your immediate step would be to purify it. This requires you to simply hit the button on the information screen of the Pokémon. The process of purifying the Pokémon is simple, but it costs dust and candy. Niantic has an active list that shows which Pokémon can be caught as Shadow Pokémon as of July 22, 2019. The difference between a purified one, and Pokemon caught by you lies in their evolution.

The purified Pokémon costs less candy to evolve and also takes less dust to power up. They also understand Return, which is a normal type attack. They also get IV boost when powered up and Polygon notes that each stat goes up by two when purified.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: July 23, 2019 1:41 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro first sale tomorrow: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Vivo Y90 specifications, images and price leaked
thumb-img
News
Honor India records 1500% sales growth on Amazon
thumb-img
News
Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 gets a price cut in India

Editor's Pick

Asus ROG Phone 2 First Impressions
Review
Asus ROG Phone 2 First Impressions
Pok mon GO: How to catch Shadow Pok mon and purify it

Gaming

Pok mon GO: How to catch Shadow Pok mon and purify it

OnePlus 5, 5T OxygenOS 9.0.7 update adds Fnatic mode, screen recorder and more

News

OnePlus 5, 5T OxygenOS 9.0.7 update adds Fnatic mode, screen recorder and more

Asus ROG Phone 2 vs Black Shark 2 vs Red Magic 3: Compared

News

Asus ROG Phone 2 vs Black Shark 2 vs Red Magic 3: Compared

Xiaomi Mi Water TDS Tester now available on sale

News

Xiaomi Mi Water TDS Tester now available on sale

Sponsored

Most Popular

Asus ROG Phone 2 First Impressions

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Review

Oppo K3 Hands-On and First Impressions

Xiaomi Redmi K20 hands-on and first impressions

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro Review

Apple to reportedly buy Intel s 5G Modem division

Facebook app flaw allowed children chat with strangers

OnePlus 5, 5T OxygenOS 9.0.7 update adds Fnatic mode, screen recorder and more

Asus ROG Phone 2 vs Black Shark 2 vs Red Magic 3: Compared

Xiaomi Mi Water TDS Tester now available on sale

Why Indian engineers are missing the mark for the jobs they set out to pursue

Intel's Project Athena aims to make laptops truly mobile

Intel's Twin River wants to make dual-screen laptops mainstream

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Patent licensing – The future enabling innovation for 5G technology

Related Topics

Related Stories

Pok mon GO: How to catch Shadow Pok mon and purify it

Gaming

Pok mon GO: How to catch Shadow Pok mon and purify it
Harry Potter: Wizards Unite goes live in India

Gaming

Harry Potter: Wizards Unite goes live in India
Harry Potter: Wizards Unite is now live on iOS and Android in the US

Gaming

Harry Potter: Wizards Unite is now live on iOS and Android in the US
Harry Potter: Wizards Unite launching on June 21

Gaming

Harry Potter: Wizards Unite launching on June 21
Stranger Things is getting Pokemon Go-style game

Gaming

Stranger Things is getting Pokemon Go-style game

हिंदी समाचार

इस दिन लॉन्च हो सकती है Reliance की JioGigaFiber और GigaTV सर्विस

Facebook Messenger Kids App की बड़ी गलती सामने आई, पैरेंट्स के अप्रूवल बिना अनजानों से ग्रुप चैट कर सकते थे बच्चे

Asus ZenFone Max M2 स्मार्टफोन की कीमत 1 हजार रुपये घटी, इन ऑफर्स के साथ Flipkart से खरीदें

12GB Ram और 6,000mAh बैटरी के साथ आया Asus ROG Phone 2

Vodafone Idea ग्राहकों को फ्री मिलेगा ZEE5 Theatre चैनल, ऐसे उठाएं फायदा

News

Apple to reportedly buy Intel s 5G Modem division
News
Apple to reportedly buy Intel s 5G Modem division
Facebook app flaw allowed children chat with strangers

News

Facebook app flaw allowed children chat with strangers
OnePlus 5, 5T OxygenOS 9.0.7 update adds Fnatic mode, screen recorder and more

News

OnePlus 5, 5T OxygenOS 9.0.7 update adds Fnatic mode, screen recorder and more
Asus ROG Phone 2 vs Black Shark 2 vs Red Magic 3: Compared

News

Asus ROG Phone 2 vs Black Shark 2 vs Red Magic 3: Compared
Xiaomi Mi Water TDS Tester now available on sale

News

Xiaomi Mi Water TDS Tester now available on sale