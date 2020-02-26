Pokemon GO is getting Armored Mewtwo again for Pokemon Day

Pokemon day is coming up on February 27 and like Google before it, Pokemon GO is getting ready to celebrate it as well. Niantic and the Pokemon Company have announced that Pokemon GO players would face the Armored Mewtwo on Pokemon Day. The announcement read, “Armored Mewtwo will return to Pokémon GO in five-star raids during the Pokémon Day Celebration event, and this time it’ll know the exclusive Charged Attack Psystrike!”

Besides these there will be Clone Pokemon in Raid Battles and special party-hat Pokemon. The Clone Pokemon mentioned include Venusaur, Charizard and Blastoise, while the party hat Pokémon are Pikachu and Eevee. Also there will be eggs appearing in one-star raids which will apparently hatch Bulbasaur, Charmander and Squirtle, including the possibility for shiny variants. The announcement goes, “If you’ve ever played Pokémon Red, you might recall the iconic intro sequence that features Nidorino battling Gengar. That beloved moment will be honored during Pokémon GO’s Pokémon Day Celebration in a Raid Day event on Sunday, March 1, 2020, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. in your local time zone.”

“During this time, Nidorino wearing party hats will be appearing in two-star raids, and party hat–wearing Gengar that know Lick and Psychic will be appearing in four-star raids. If you’re lucky, you might encounter a Shiny Nidorino or Shiny Gengar wearing a party hat!” On the other hand Google partnered up with the Pokemon Company to bring some fanfare to its platform. Google held a vote for the Pokemon of the year from different regions of the franchise. As we said the poll covers all the different regions in the franchise which include Kanto, Johto, Hoenn, Sinnoh, Unova, Kalos, Alola, and Galar regions.

Users could vote for one species per category each day until 13:59 UTC on Friday, February 14. One point to note here is that all forms of each species count as the same Pokémon. Your votes will be stored until the vote ends and cannot be deleted. The winners of this vote will be announced on February 27 which is Pokemon day. To vote users have to go to Google and search for ‘Pokemon vote’. This will bring up the interface for the voting. The interface will show all the regions, and users need to select the region that their favored Pokemon belong to. This in turn will open up the list of that region and users can vote here.