Pokemon GO is set to let you do raids from home soon

AR smartphone game Pokemon GO has received updates to let players play from home. And now it seems more such updates are coming to added to the list of things people can can do at home. Niantic has begun offering 1 PokeCoin bundles in the in-game store and even removed the walking requirement to take part in the Go Battle League. Besides this the game will soon let players participate in Raids from a distance. “You’ll soon be able to team up with friends and take on Raid Battles together in Pokemon Go from the comfort of home,” the developer wrote in a new blog post.

Pokemon GO developers Niantic have been making changes to ensure players stay at home. These were needed for a game like Pokemon GO. The model of the game has players go out of their house to busy locations in order to catch and fight new Pokemon. But these are dangerous times with fears of the Coronavirus looming large. Hence Niantic has announced some changes which ensure that players who are not leaving their house don’t lose out.

Pokemon GO: Previous bonuses

– 3× Stardust and XP for your first Pokémon catch of the day

– Open 30 gifts per day, carry 20 in your inventory

– New rotating one PokeCoin bundles in the shop

The previous changes to the game included increasing habitats which would ensure that trainer encounter a lot more Pokemons while at home. In a statement to Polygon a Niantic representative said that the studio is currently, “prioritizing updates to Pokémon GO features and experiences that can be enjoyed in individual settings.”

Besides these Incense Packs are getting a 99 percent discount. And also the incense packs will now last for a whole hour. Incubators which require players to complete a certain number of steps to hatch are now double effective. This means that it would require half the number of steps as before for eggs to hatch. “Trainers can hatch Eggs twice as fast,” Niantic said.

PokeStops will also be dropping more gifts than usual and these changes are already live. Niantic has not mentioned an end date on these updates and will apparently continue until ‘further notice’. Niantic has also postponed the real-world events it was set to hold which include Abra Community Day.

As for the existing events, like the Pokemon GO Battle League, Niantic will allow players to compete with each other while not being in the same location. While the Special Research adventure can now be ‘completed by individuals’.

“While we’ve made these updates based on the current global health situation, we also encourage players to make decisions on where to go and what to do that are in the best interest of their health and the health of their communities,” Niantic said.