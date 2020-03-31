comscore Pokemon GO is set to let you do raids from home soon
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • Pokemon GO is set to let you do raids from home soon
News

Pokemon GO is set to let you do raids from home soon

Gaming

Niantic has begun offering  1 PokeCoin bundles in the in-game store and even removed the walking requirement to take part in the Go Battle League.

  • Published: March 31, 2020 4:50 PM IST
Pokemon GO Legendary Pokemon February update

AR smartphone game Pokemon GO has received updates to let players play from home. And now it seems more such updates are coming to added to the list of things people can can do at home. Niantic has begun offering  1 PokeCoin bundles in the in-game store and even removed the walking requirement to take part in the Go Battle League. Besides this the game will soon let players participate in Raids from a distance. “You’ll soon be able to team up with friends and take on Raid Battles together in Pokemon Go from the comfort of home,” the developer wrote in a new blog post.

Related Stories


Pokemon GO developers Niantic have been making changes to ensure players stay at home. These were needed for a game like Pokemon GO. The model of the game has players go out of their house to busy locations in order to catch and fight new Pokemon. But these are dangerous times with fears of the Coronavirus looming large. Hence Niantic has announced some changes which ensure that players who are not leaving their house don’t lose out.

Pokemon GO: Previous bonuses

– 3× Stardust and XP for your first Pokémon catch of the day
– Open 30 gifts per day, carry 20 in your inventory
– New rotating one PokeCoin bundles in the shop

The previous changes to the game included increasing habitats which would ensure that trainer encounter a lot more Pokemons while at home. In a statement to Polygon a Niantic representative said that the studio is currently, “prioritizing updates to Pokémon GO features and experiences that can be enjoyed in individual settings.”

Pokemon GO has added more bonuses for everyone at home

Also Read

Pokemon GO has added more bonuses for everyone at home

Besides these Incense Packs are getting a 99 percent discount. And also the incense packs will now last for a whole hour. Incubators which require players to complete a certain number of steps to hatch are now double effective. This means that it would require half the number of steps as before for eggs to hatch. “Trainers can hatch Eggs twice as fast,” Niantic said.

PokeStops will also be dropping more gifts than usual and these changes are already live. Niantic has not mentioned an end date on these updates and will apparently continue until ‘further notice’. Niantic has also postponed the real-world events it was set to hold which include Abra Community Day.

As for the existing events, like the Pokemon GO Battle League, Niantic will allow players to compete with each other while not being in the same location. While the Special Research adventure can now be ‘completed by individuals’.

“While we’ve made these updates based on the current global health situation, we also encourage players to make decisions on where to go and what to do that are in the best interest of their health and the health of their communities,” Niantic said.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: March 31, 2020 4:50 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Xiaomi pledges to donate Rs 15 crore in relief funds
News
Xiaomi pledges to donate Rs 15 crore in relief funds
Oppo Reno Ace 2 press render leaks online

News

Oppo Reno Ace 2 press render leaks online

Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018) gets Android 10 update

News

Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018) gets Android 10 update

Redmi K30 Pro is not coming to India as POCO F2

News

Redmi K30 Pro is not coming to India as POCO F2

Pokemon GO is set to let you do raids from home soon

Gaming

Pokemon GO is set to let you do raids from home soon

Most Popular

OnePlus 7T long-term Review

Huawei P30 Pro long-term review

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Review

Oppo Enco Free Review

HP Chromebook x360 Review

Xiaomi pledges to donate Rs 15 crore in relief funds

Oppo Reno Ace 2 press render leaks online

Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018) gets Android 10 update

Redmi K30 Pro is not coming to India as POCO F2

AKG N400 earbuds surface on Samsung website

5 apps providing free services during coronavirus pandemic

Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Series 5G phone coming in 2020

Coronavirus: Here s how you can help in fighting from home

How AI will change the way social products are experienced

How to use Monster touch buttons on IQOO 3

Related Topics

Related Stories

Pokemon GO is set to let you do raids from home soon

Gaming

Pokemon GO is set to let you do raids from home soon
Pokemon GO has added more bonuses for everyone at home

Gaming

Pokemon GO has added more bonuses for everyone at home
Coronavirus fear: New Pokemon GO features ensure players need not leave the house

Gaming

Coronavirus fear: New Pokemon GO features ensure players need not leave the house
Pokemon GO is getting Armored Mewtwo again for Pokemon Day

Gaming

Pokemon GO is getting Armored Mewtwo again for Pokemon Day
Pokemon Home goes live on Nintendo Switch, iOS and Android

Gaming

Pokemon Home goes live on Nintendo Switch, iOS and Android

हिंदी समाचार

Facebook Messenger में जल्द आएगा यह नया फीचर, रियल टाइम एक्टिविटी शेयर कर पाएंगे यूजर्स

iPhone 9 का केस हुआ लीक, 5 अप्रैल को हो सकता है लॉन्च

Coronavirus Lockdown : जियो फोन यूजर्स को मिलेंगे फ्री 100 कॉलिंग मिनट, एसएमएस और इनकमिंग कॉल्स

वोडाफोन आइडिया का बड़ा ऐलान, 10 करोड़ यूजर्स को मिलेगा ये लाभ

WhatsApp जल्द पेश करेगा नया एक्सपाइरिंग मैसेज फीचर

Latest Videos

Roller Champions: First look

Hands On

Roller Champions: First look
Top 5 apps providing free services during coronavirus pandemic

Features

Top 5 apps providing free services during coronavirus pandemic
Oppo Reno 3 Pro Review

Reviews

Oppo Reno 3 Pro Review
How to use Monster touch buttons on IQOO 3

Features

How to use Monster touch buttons on IQOO 3

News

Xiaomi pledges to donate Rs 15 crore in relief funds
News
Xiaomi pledges to donate Rs 15 crore in relief funds
Oppo Reno Ace 2 press render leaks online

News

Oppo Reno Ace 2 press render leaks online
Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018) gets Android 10 update

News

Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018) gets Android 10 update
Redmi K30 Pro is not coming to India as POCO F2

News

Redmi K30 Pro is not coming to India as POCO F2
AKG N400 earbuds surface on Samsung website

News

AKG N400 earbuds surface on Samsung website