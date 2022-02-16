comscore Pokemon Go Tour Poke Ball Prep Rally: Hisuian Electrode, Ball Guy Avatar Outfit, rewardsrds
News

Pokemon Go Tour Poke Ball Prep Rally: Hisuian Electrode, Ball Guy Avatar Outfit, rewardsrds

Gaming

Pokemon Go Tour Poke Ball Prep Rally to commence on February 18, here's everything you need to know about the event.

Pokemon Go Tour Poke Ball Prep Rally

Pokemon Go’s Johto Tour is taking place next weekend. Ahead of the tour, the game will be holding a Poke Ball Pep Rally. The event will commence on February 18 and continue till February 25. Here are all the details of the new Pokemon Go Tour. Also Read - Google Play Best of 2021: BGMI, Free Fire Max are among the best Android games of this year

Pokemon Go Tour Poke Ball Prep Rally: Hisuian Electrode, Ball Guy Avatar Outfit, and more

The game is hosting the Poke Ball Prep Rally that will feature Hisuian Electrode. With its debut players will finally be able to evolve their Hisuian Voltorb into its final form. Gamers will need 50 Voltorb Candy to evolve it. Even if one doesn’t have a Hisuian Voltorb, they will get another chance to grab one. Also Read - Pokemon Unite was the most downloaded mobile game globally in Sep with approx 33 million installs

Additionally, players will stand a chance to encounter Electrode, Amoongus, Galarian Stunfisk, and other rotund Pokemon. The wild spawns include- Voltorb, Hisuian Voltorb, Electrode, Jigglypuff, Koffing, Marill, Wailmer, Solosis, Foongus, Amoonguss, and Galarian Stunfisk. Also Read - Pokemon Unite crosses 25 million downloads on Nintendo Switch, iOS and Android

Pokemon Go Tour Poke Ball Prep Rally

Besides this, Pokemon mascot- the mysterious Ball Guy will get a new Avatar Outfit during the event. One can grab the outfit from the in-game Shop at the onset of the event. As for the event bonuses, Pokemon Buddies will giveaway your Poke Balls in Gifts.

Along with gifts, and outfits, Poke Ball Pep Rally will also have new Timed and Field Research tasks. On completion, players will Poke Balls, Great Balls, and Ultra Balls as rewards. The Johto Tour event is essentially themed around the original Pokemon Gold and Silver Games. Those who purchase a virtual ticket can choose between Gold and Silver ‘versions’ of the event. The event will also have Apex Shadow forms of Ho-Oh and Lugia.

When is Poke Ball Pep Rally happening

The Poke Ball Pep Rally begins on February 18 at 10 AM local time and will continue until February 25, 8 AM local time, hence players will get a whole week to stock up the required items.

  Published Date: February 16, 2022 8:05 PM IST
  • Updated Date: February 16, 2022 8:05 PM IST

