Pokemon Home goes live on Nintendo Switch, iOS and Android

The Japanese company Nintendo is now out with a new support app called Pokemon Home. This was teased a while back and is now out for Android, iOS and Nintendo Switch. This app will allow players to transfer the Pokemon that they already have in one game to the latest one from the franchise. The newest games in the franchise are Pokemon Sword and Shield. Players will be able to transfer their Pokemon from past Switch and 3DS games like Pokémon X and Y.

Nintendo has made this app free to download and it comes with a basic plan that offers the user 30 Pokemon slots. Besides this there is a Pokemon Home premium plan which has a subscription model. It costs $3 for a 30 day subscription, $5 for a 90 day subscription or $16 for a whole year worth. The basic plan won’t let users transfer Pokemon that they may have on games some of the older 3DS because it does not support Pokemon bank feature. The first time players download and run the app, they are granted a free Pokemon.

In other news, Pokemon GO is all set for Valentine’s day and even getting new Legendary Pokemon with the new February update. This new update is quite exciting and adds some new Legendary Pokemon that include a Shadow Legendary. The two Legendary Pokemon being added this time are Tornadus and Shadow legendary Raikou. Besides this there are other additions well that include a Valentine’s Day Celebration as well.

The new update adds a new Research Breakthrough which is already underway and will continue till Sunday, March 1, 2020. The Bat Pokemon Woobat with bonus Woobat Candies will be available as Research Breakthrough encounters. Besides this Tornadus, the Cyclone Pokémon, will be in five-star raids. That will start from February 4 and will be available till February 25.