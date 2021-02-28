The Pokemon Company has announced that it will be launching its Pokemon Legends: Arceus for the Nintendo Switch in early 2022. The game will act as a prequel to Pokemon Diamond and Pearl, both of which are also getting remakes for the Nintendo Switch. Even though the company is not ready to commit to an exact launch date, the game has already been made available for pre-ordering, priced at $59.99 (approximately Rs 4,415) on BestBuy. Also Read - Pokemon Unite beta live: How to download

Pokemon Legends: Arceus will be an open-world adventure game. It will take the semi-open-world aspects of the current-gen Pokemon Sword and Shield and will upgrade them to feature a more open environment. Also Read - Razer Pikachu wireless earbuds launched with a Pokeball charging case

Also Read - Pokemon GO is getting Armored Mewtwo again for Pokemon Day

Pokemon Legends: Arceus: What we know so far

Pokemon Legends: Arceus will act as a prequel to Pokemon Diamond and Pearl, both of which were originally launched for the Nintendo Ds back in 2006. The game will take place in the Sinnoh region, however, the area will get a revamp, considering that it is based on a timeline much before Diamond and Pearl.

Interestingly, the game will be set long in past, even before the ideas of being a Pokemon Trainer or even having a Pokemon League existed. It will allow players to roam around Sinnoh without any restrictions and enter battles or observe Pokemon in their natural habitats. It will also allow gamers to capture new Pokemon using Pokeballs.

Due to the game being set in the past you will be one of the first people to discover many classic and new generation Pokemon. The game will start with you getting wither of the three: Rowlet, Cyndaquil and Oshawott, from a professor who encountered them during his various research excursions. You will be able to use these Pokemon to battle while out in the wild. The legendary Pokemon players will encounter while playing this game will be Arceus, as the game’s name suggests.

It is not known if the game will let you get into trainer battles or not. This along with various other details will be revealed closer to the launch date.