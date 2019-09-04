comscore Pokémon Masters has crossed the 10 million downloads milestone
This is a combined number of downloads for both Android and iOS. Even though this is a combined number it still is an impressive one.

Pokémon Masters

We got a new Pokémon game last week by the name of Pokémon Masters. And in less than a week the game has crossed 10 million downloads. This is a combined number of downloads for both Android and iOS. Even though this is a combined number it still is an impressive one. The game went live on August 29 for Android and iOS devices all over the world, including India. It was on pre-registration phase for a month before its launch today. The game brings back the popular characters from the mainline games like Brock and Misty, who are the old Kanto Gym leaders and trainers. These characters were made popular in their journeys with Ash Ketchum in the anime series.

The game is set on an island where the Pokémon Masters League is held. It is a little different from the other games in a way where each trainer gets only one Pokémon and can form a pair. They then team up with three other trainers to have 3v3 battles with the AI in the game. The development of Pokémon Mastershappened in as a collaboration between The Pokémon Company and DeNA. The latter is the developer behind games like Super Mario Run and Fire Emblem Heroes. 

But the gameplay of Pokémon Masters is not a surprise since, the developers released multiple clips showing how the sync pairs will work when the pre-registration went live. These videos also showed battle mechanics and the moves available in the game. So players can just check these videos to get an idea about the game or can just start playing to get the hands on experience.

WATCH: How to Play Pokémon Masters | Game Overview

The game starts off with the registration, and it helps to have a Nintendo account. once the registration bit is done with, players choose a nickname and their appearance, and they will receive a Poryphone. Its like an ingame smartphone that takes its design cue from a Porygon. The starting Pokémon for players is the ever popular Pikachu, and they are teamed with Misty and Brock right off the bat. We will be bringing you more updates about the game soon.

