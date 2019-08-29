comscore Pokémon Masters is now out for Android and iOS | BGR India
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • Pokémon Masters is now out for Android and iOS
News

Pokémon Masters is now out for Android and iOS

Gaming

Pokémon Masters brings back the popular characters from the mainline games like Brock and Misty

  • Published: August 29, 2019 5:01 PM IST
Pokemon masters

Japanese gaming company Nintendo teased a whole new Pokémon game sometime back, called Pokémon Masters. The game went live today on Android and iOS devices all over the world, including India. It was on pre-registration phase for a month before its launch today. The game brings back the popular characters from the mainline games like Brock and Misty, who are the old Kanto Gym leaders and trainers. These characters were made popular in their journeys with Ash Ketchum in the anime series.

The game is set on an island where the Pokémon Masters League is held. It is a little different from the other games in a way where each trainer gets only one Pokémon and can form a pair. They then team up with three other trainers to have 3v3 battles with the AI in the game. The development of Pokémon Masters happened in as a collaboration between The Pokémon Company and DeNA. The latter is the developer behind games like Super Mario Run and Fire Emblem Heroes. 

PUBG Lite now has a dedicated Indian server

Also Read

PUBG Lite now has a dedicated Indian server

But the gameplay of Pokémon Masters is not a surprise since, the developers released multiple clips showing how the sync pairs will work when the pre-registration went live. These videos also showed battle mechanics and the moves available in the game. So players can just check these videos to get an idea about the game or can just start playing to get the hands on experience.

WATCH: How to Play Pokémon Masters | Game Overview

The game starts off with the registration, and it helps to have a Nintendo account. once the registration bit is done with, players choose a nickname and their appearance, and they will receive a Poryphone. Its like an ingame smartphone that takes its design cue from a Porygon. The starting Pokémon for players is the ever popular Pikachu, and they are teamed with Misty and Brock right off the bat. We will be bringing you more updates about the game soon.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: August 29, 2019 5:01 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Reliance Jio smart hybrid set-top-box first look is here
thumb-img
News
Oppo Reno 2Z now available on pre-order in India
thumb-img
News
Oppo Reno 2 series launched in India
thumb-img
News
Redmi Note 8 Pro durability teased in a video ahead of August 29

Editor's Pick

Lenovo Z6 Pro will challenge Redmi K20 Pro in India
News
Lenovo Z6 Pro will challenge Redmi K20 Pro in India
Apple makes Siri audio recording review process opt-in for users

News

Apple makes Siri audio recording review process opt-in for users

OnePlus 7T and 7T Pro tipped to launch in India on September 26

News

OnePlus 7T and 7T Pro tipped to launch in India on September 26

OnePlus TV to run a modified version of Android TV OS

News

OnePlus TV to run a modified version of Android TV OS

Over 30,000 skills now in the 'Alexa Skills Store' in India

News

Over 30,000 skills now in the 'Alexa Skills Store' in India

Most Popular

Oppo Reno 2Z, Reno 2F First Impressions

Oppo Reno 2 First Impressions

Realme XT First Impressions

Realme 5 Review

Motorola One Action First Impressions

Lenovo Z6 Pro will challenge Redmi K20 Pro in India

Apple makes Siri audio recording review process opt-in for users

OnePlus 7T and 7T Pro tipped to launch in India on September 26

OnePlus TV to run a modified version of Android TV OS

Over 30,000 skills now in the 'Alexa Skills Store' in India

MediaTek takes on Qualcomm in the most significant way yet

Tata Sky Binge vs Dish TV d2h magic: Which one is better

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Vodafone vs Airtel: Best family plans for postpaid users

How to add or remove channels from Tata Sky DTH online

Related Topics

Related Stories

Pokémon Masters is now out for Android and iOS

Gaming

Pokémon Masters is now out for Android and iOS
Nintendo Switch Lite India prices out, older Switch gets a discount

Gaming

Nintendo Switch Lite India prices out, older Switch gets a discount
Mario Kart Tour coming to Android and iOS on September 25

Gaming

Mario Kart Tour coming to Android and iOS on September 25
Pok mon GO: How to catch Shadow Pok mon and purify it

Gaming

Pok mon GO: How to catch Shadow Pok mon and purify it
Nintendo Switch Lite announced: Price, features

Gaming

Nintendo Switch Lite announced: Price, features

हिंदी समाचार

Huawei ने गेमिंग के शौकीनों के लिए लॉन्च की Mediapad M6 Turbo Edition टैबलेट, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Xiaomi ने गेमिंग के शौकीन यूजर्स के लिए लॉन्च किया Redmi Note 8 Pro Warcraft Edition, जानें क्या है खास

Realme अपनी नई सीरीज के स्मार्टफोन्स 4 सितंबर को करेगा लॉन्च, Realme Q इन स्पेसिफिकेशंस के साथ हो सकता है पेश

Redmi TV 70-inch 4K HDR display के साथ हुआ लॉन्च, भारतीय रुपये के हिसाब से 38 हजार है कीमत

Redmi ने लेटेस्ट लैपटॉप RedmiBook 14 को लॉन्च किया, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस


News

Lenovo Z6 Pro will challenge Redmi K20 Pro in India
News
Lenovo Z6 Pro will challenge Redmi K20 Pro in India
Apple makes Siri audio recording review process opt-in for users

News

Apple makes Siri audio recording review process opt-in for users
OnePlus 7T and 7T Pro tipped to launch in India on September 26

News

OnePlus 7T and 7T Pro tipped to launch in India on September 26
OnePlus TV to run a modified version of Android TV OS

News

OnePlus TV to run a modified version of Android TV OS
Over 30,000 skills now in the 'Alexa Skills Store' in India

News

Over 30,000 skills now in the 'Alexa Skills Store' in India