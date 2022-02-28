comscore Pokémon Scarlet and Violet games announced: Check release date
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet games announced: Check release date

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet to release later this year for Nintendo Switch. Here's everything we know about the new games as of now.

Pokemon fans can rejoice as The Pokémon Company has started teasing two new titles: Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. The company teased the new games via a live stream event, both of which are expected to launch on the Nintendo Switch in late 2022. Also Read - Pokemon Go Tour Poke Ball Prep Rally: Hisuian Electrode, Ball Guy Avatar Outfit, rewardsrds

The company during the event described the games as “open-world adventure” genre games, with developer Game Freak stating that these will “take a new evolutionary step in the Pokémon main series.” Also Read - Microsoft aims to bring Call of Duty and other Activision Blizzard games to Nintendo Switch

Also Read - No Man's Sky, the space exploration sim finally coming to Nintendo Switch

According to the official description, ” Trainers can explore an open world where various towns with no borders blend seamlessly into the wilderness. Pokémon can be seen everywhere in this wide-open world — in the skies, in the sea, and on the streets. As one of the main characters, trainers will jump into the world of Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet to begin their adventure, where they will have a different outfits depending on which game they are playing. Trainers will then choose either Sprigatito, the grass cat Pokémon, Fuecoco, the fire croc pokémon, or Quaxly, the duckling Pokémon to be their first partner Pokémon before setting off on their journey.”

Apart from this, the company is also rolling out a major software update to its Pokémon Legends: Arceus. The update is called “daybreak” and includes a new quest to investigate.

It has also announced a new animated series set in the Hisui region, which is expected to debut later this year.

As a part of the announcement, the company announced a major update for Pokémon Go, which will now be getting Pokemon from the Alola region from March 1. The new Pokémon Unite game is also getting a number of new features, including new, more intense fights called “fury battles.” Player who log in to the game will also be getting new limited edition Pokemon Day gear, which their characters can wear while playing.

  • Published Date: February 28, 2022 5:47 PM IST
  • Updated Date: February 28, 2022 5:53 PM IST

हिंदी समाचार

MWC 2022: Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5, IdeaPad Flex 5i और IdeaPad Duet 5i कनवर्टेबल लैपटॉप लॉन्च, जानें कीमत

MWC 2022 में लॉन्च हुआ नया Lenovo Tab M10 Plus, जानें कीमत और खूबियां

MWC 2022: Realme GT 2 Series ग्लोबल मार्केट में हुई लॉन्च, जानें कब आएगी भारत

Instagram की सेटिंग में करें ये बदलाव, हर कोई नहीं कर पाएगा आपको टैग

Lenovo ThinkBook 14s Yoga Gen 2 और ThinkBook 13s Gen 4 i लैपटॉप लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और सभी स्पेसिफिकेशन

