Pokémon Scarlet and Violet games announced: Check release date

Pokemon fans can rejoice as The Pokémon Company has started teasing two new titles: Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. The company teased the new games via a live stream event, both of which are expected to launch on the Nintendo Switch in late 2022.

The company during the event described the games as "open-world adventure" genre games, with developer Game Freak stating that these will "take a new evolutionary step in the Pokémon main series."



According to the official description, ” Trainers can explore an open world where various towns with no borders blend seamlessly into the wilderness. Pokémon can be seen everywhere in this wide-open world — in the skies, in the sea, and on the streets. As one of the main characters, trainers will jump into the world of Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet to begin their adventure, where they will have a different outfits depending on which game they are playing. Trainers will then choose either Sprigatito, the grass cat Pokémon, Fuecoco, the fire croc pokémon, or Quaxly, the duckling Pokémon to be their first partner Pokémon before setting off on their journey.”

Apart from this, the company is also rolling out a major software update to its Pokémon Legends: Arceus. The update is called “daybreak” and includes a new quest to investigate.

It has also announced a new animated series set in the Hisui region, which is expected to debut later this year.

As a part of the announcement, the company announced a major update for Pokémon Go, which will now be getting Pokemon from the Alola region from March 1. The new Pokémon Unite game is also getting a number of new features, including new, more intense fights called “fury battles.” Player who log in to the game will also be getting new limited edition Pokemon Day gear, which their characters can wear while playing.