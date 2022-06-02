The Pokémon Company has officially announced that Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet will release on Nintendo Switch on November 18 this year. The official trailer of the game showcased the new Pokémon and the open-world games’ new region. In addition to the two new characters in the game, the company will also roll out new professors, and new pokémon, including a pair of legendaries and a four-player multiplayer mode. Also Read - Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II coming to Nintendo Switch on June 8

Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet to arrive on November 18

The two new Pokémon, Koraidon and Miraidon, are said to “have powers that far surpass those of other Pokémon, but details about Koraidon and Miraidon are still shrouded in mystery.” In addition to Sprigatito, Fuecoco and Quaxly, introduced in February, the players will catch Pokémon both familiar and fresh, including newly revealed Pokémon Lechonk, Smoliv, and Pawmi. Also Read - Pokémon Scarlet and Violet games announced: Check release date

The company has already launched remakes of Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl this year, in addition to the stand-alone game Pokémon Legends: Arceus in January. The latest games released by the company are Pokémon Shield and Pokémon Sword.

According to a statement by the company, “Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet are the first open-world RPGs in the Pokémon series. Along with series staples, such as trading and battling Pokémon, players will be able to explore the various locations of the region in these games with up to four players.”

Meet Smoliv, the Olive Pokémon! 😖 In the fruit on its head, Smoliv stores oil made from nutrients it gathers through photosynthesis. It prefers dry and sunny climates, and it seems to spend its days sunbathing. ❤️💜 #ScarletViolet pic.twitter.com/Z90S7nIkuJ — Pokémon (@Pokemon) June 1, 2022

Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet trailer

Here is the trailer of the newly announced Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet games.

The Digital pre-orders for both the games are available starting today on Nintendo eShop.