Pokémon Sword and Shield Expansion Pass has been announced

There are new expansion packs out for Pokémon Sword And Shield game which launched last year, is getting a new expansion. This was announced during the Pokemon Direct presentation which took place last week. It was announced by The Pokemon Company in association with Nintendo. Pokémon Sword and Shield for Nintendo Switch gets the two new DLC packs priced at $30. It will include new environments as well as new Pokémon, more than 100 clothing items and an extended adventure. The two expansion packs are named Isle of Armor and Crown Tundra.

Pokémon Sword and Shield Expansion Pass: Details

The first expansion, Isle of Armor, will be going live in June. Players will be able to travel to the Island of Armor, which has new Pokémon which are not found in min Galar. This expansion has been themed after “growth” and one of the new legendary Pokémon found here is the Kubfu. It is a fighting-type bear Pokémon that evolves into Urshifu. The Urshifu can be of two types, either Single Strike Style which is a Fighting/Dark-type or the Rapid Strike Style which is a Fighting/Water. Both these forms are able to Gigantamax.

There will be new characters on the island as well which include Mustard who is a former Pokemon League Champion and Leon’s mentor. Players will have a new rival at the island who will be training under Mustard.

The second expansion called The Crown Tundra is set to release in fall this year. This DLC will be themed as “exploration” and will be a new arctic are in Galar. This new region will see returning Pokémon like the Calyrex. This new region will come with multiple Max Raid dens which players will be able to explore with friends. Players will have a chance to encounter legendary Pokémon from pervious games. These dens will also feature Galarian versions of the legendary bird Pokémon Articuno, Zapdos, Moltres.