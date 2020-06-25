Pokémon Unite, a MOBA game like Dota 2 has been announced

There’s a new MOBA game coming soon and this one features Pokémon. The new game is called Pokémon Unite, which has apparently been in the works for a while now. This game is being developed by Timi Studio from Tencent Games, which is the developer behind Call of Duty: Mobile. This new game will essentially fall under the category of a MOBA which stands for Multiplayer Online Battle Arena. Which means that it will be similar to Dota 2 and League of Legends. Also Read - Pokemon GO adds remote raids to encourage playing from home

There will be two teams of five players each facing off each other on a map with different lanes and areas. These players will be controlling their Pokémon which will start off in their basic forms. As the game advances they will keep evolving to their higher stages. For example if a player starts off with Charmander, as they level up it will evolve to a Charmeleon and then a Charizard. Also Read - Pokemon GO is set to let you do raids from home soon

Teams will have to battle each other to level up along with completing objectives. One of the images shows a objective which says, “Regroup in the center of the map and defeat Zapdos.” Zapdos is the legendary electric type Pokémon and this could be an indication that players will also take on different legendary Pokémon in the game.

The map is pretty similar to other MOBAs other there when seen from a bird’s eye view. Pokémon Unite will be a free to play game which will be available on mobile as well as Nintendo Switch devices. It will also feature cross-play which means players from Nintendo Switch can join mobile players.

“Pokémon UNITE introduces a new kind of Pokémon battle—one that requires teamwork and strategy. It is simple and yet full of intricacies waiting to be unpacked. Be sure to check out the video on this page for the first footage of Pokémon UNITE’s gameplay.” Mentions the official Pokémon website. No release date has been shared by the developers yet.