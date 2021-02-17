Pokemon Unite beta live: How to download

The game will feature real-time Pokemon battles similar to the popular anime rather than the other mainstream mobile video games. (Image: Pokémon Company)

The highly anticipated Pokemon Unite Multiplayer Online Battle Arena (MOBA) game is set to release in March on Android, iOS and Nintendo Switch. However, fans now have a chance to play the game ahead of its release, as TiMi Studios and the Pokémon Company have released a beta version of the game already. But take note that the game is not available for everyone and there are a few limitations that we will talk about below. Also Read - Razer Pikachu wireless earbuds launched with a Pokeball charging case

The game will feature real-time Pokemon battles similar to the popular anime rather than the other mainstream mobile video games. The upcoming game will pit two teams of five players each allowing players to catch and level up Pokemon. Also Read - Pokemon GO is getting Armored Mewtwo again for Pokemon Day

How can I download the Pokemon Unite beta

The bad news here is that the beta version is only live in Canada for Android users aged 16 and above.

You might be thinking to use a VPN to change your IP address location and then go into the Google Play Store to change your location of residence. However, be careful as this change can only be made once per year.

Note, Google while changing countries also warns you that you might lose access to some of your purchases, and you won’t be able to use your Google Play balance in the new country.

There is a way for you to play the game without changing your Google Play Store country, which is to download the APK version of the game from a third-party website and install it on your smartphone.

You will still be required to use a VPN service to play the game when installed as the game’s servers have only been unlocked for Canada. Also, be warned that downloading the APK files from a third party website is not recommended as the files could have been tampered with and integrated with malware, so be careful while doing so.