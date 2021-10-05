Pokemon Unite crosses 25 million downloads on Nintendo Switch, iOS and Android

The Pokemon Company recently launched its latest Pokemon Unite game on iOS and Android. Now, the company has confirmed that the game has managed to cross 25 million downloads across Nintendo Switch and mobile platforms. Also Read - Top tech news of this week: No need to accept WhatsApp's new privacy policy, Realme affordable laptops and more

To recall, according to data shared by Sensor Tower last week, Pokemon Unite surpassed 15 million downloads in two days of its launch. This made it the biggest ever launch for a multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) game. The company shares that it took Brawl Starts seven days to reach the same milestone.

The mobile version of the game was launched on September 22 in 73 countries and managed to gain the number 1 spot in the free game charts in 65 countries and regions in just 2 hours of the launch.

Initial response

The game was first unveiled in June 2020 during a Pokemon Present digital event. The Pokemon Company released a trailer for the game, which received over 100k dislikes within a day. This made the game get a rocky start, however, the developers managed to work on and improve the game, to receive a rating of over 4 stars on both the Apple App Store and Google’s Play Store.

To recall, the game was originally released on the Nintendo Switch back in July.

Apart from this, the game recently added a new playable Pokemon, named Sylveon today.

What is Pokemon Unite?

Pokemon Unite is a MOBA game where players head over to Aeos Island to compete in Unite Battles. In the battles, players take part in 5-on-5 team battles to see who can score the most points within the allotted time.