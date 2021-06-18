Pokemon Unite to release in July for Nintendo Switch, mobile version will release in September

The Pokemon Company along with Tencent’s TiMi Studios is currently developing Pokemon Unite, a 5v5 team-based strategy game. The game will first be made available for the Nintendo Switch in July, followed by its mobile release in September. Also Read - Nintendo Direct E3 2021: Metroid Dread, Mario Party Superstars, a new Legend of Zelda and more

The game is expected to be made available on both iOS and Android platforms in September. The Pokemon Company has also announced that the game will support cross-play between Switch and mobile devices. It will also support cross-progression, which can be enabled by signing in with a Pokemon Trainer Club account or a Nintendo Account.

Pokemon Unite will be free to play with optional in-game purchases available, including the paid "Aeos gems" in-game currency. Players will also be able to get Aeos coins and tickets by just playing the game. These coins and tickets can then be used to purchase cosmetics and other items.

The game will also get a season battle pass similar to Call of Duty: Mobile, which will allow them to level up and earn in-game rewards. Aeos gems can be used to purchase the battle pass.

Pokemon Unite trailer

Pokemon Unite

Pokemon Unite will take place on Aeos Island, where players can take part in Unite Battle tournaments. In Unite Battles, players will be required to form two teams of five and compete against each other to see who can score the most points before the time runs out. Players will also be able to collect Aeos energy during battles, which can be used in Unite Battles to evolve Pokemon.

The Pokemon Company has not revealed what kind of game the new Pokemon Unite will be like. However, reports suggest that the game will feature a MOBA style gameplay and will open then genre to a large group of Pokemon fans.