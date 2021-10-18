Pokemon Unite was the most downloaded mobile game globally in Sep

Pokemon Unite has turned out to be the most downloaded mobile game worldwide for September 2021. The game developed by The Pokemon Company, in collaboration with Tencent has managed to accrue approximately 33 million installs. Also Read - Vivo Y3s (2021) with MediaTek Helio P35 SoC launched in India, priced under Rs 10,000

According to Sensor Tower, the countries with the most installs of the app during this period were the US at 21.8 per cent of its total downloads and Brazil at 12 per cent. The full top 10 ranking of mobile games worldwide by downloads for September 2021 is above. Also Read - 5 Best Free Fire Max characters with unique ability to improve gameplay

Destiny Run from Voodoo was the second most installed mobile game worldwide last month with 26.8 million installs. Also Read - Free Fire diamonds for free: 3 best apps to claim diamonds free of cost

The countries with the largest number of Destiny Run installs were Brazil at 11 per cent, followed by India at 10 per cent.

Garena Free Fire from Garena, Subway Surfers from Sybo Games, and PUBG Mobile from Tencent rounded out the top five most installed mobile games worldwide for the month.

The global mobile games market generated 4.2 billion downloads across the App Store and Google Play in September 2021, marking a decline of 4.3 per cent year-over-year.

The number one market for global game downloads was India, which accumulated 746.7 million installs, or 17.7 per cent of total worldwide downloads. The US ranked number two for downloads at approximately 8.3 percent, followed by Brazil at 8.2 per cent.

Publishers in China dominated the App Store downloads chart in September, with Tencent and NetEase behind the top three most installed titles: Pokemon Unite, Harry Potter: Magic Awakened, and Teamfight Tactics, with the latter two games benefitting from recent launches in China.

In total, Chinese publishers had a hand in seven of the top 10 most installed titles on the App Store, including PUBG Mobile, Project Makeover from Magic Tavern, Call of Duty: Mobile from Activision, in partnership with Tencent’s TiMi Studios, and Honor of Kings, also from Tencent.

(With IANS inputs)