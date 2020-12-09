Prince of Persia Remake launch now delayed to March 2021

2020 has been the year of remakes of some classic gaming titles and Ubisoft decided to join the bandwagon too with its nostalgic Price of Persia franchise. During the Ubisoft Forward Digital Conference, it was announced that the studio would bring back the famed Prince of Persia in the guise of a full remake. There’s already a trailer out that shows the updated graphics and textures for the modern-gen systems. Also Read - Watch Dogs Legion review: An exciting hackathon for everyone

However, a couple of hours ago, Ubisoft just announced that there will be a delay in the release of the game. In its latest social media post, Ubisoft announced that the Prince of Persia Remake will be delayed to March 2021 from the previously decided launch date of January 2022. In fact, Ubisoft says that the remake will launch exactly on March 18, 2021. Ubisoft has recently launched blockbuster titles such as Watch Dogs Legion and Assasins Creed Valhalla.

Prince of Persia Remake delayed to March 2021

Ubisoft’s developer Team has shared the reason behind the delay and they say it is purely due to the COVID-19 situation. The team says it will take more time to work on the game so as to deliver a good gameplay experience. Ubisoft hasn’t detailed what areas need more work but so far, waiting is all we can do for now.

Due to the COVID-19 situation, Prince of Persia Sands of Time Remake has been postponed to 18th March 2021.

Due to the COVID-19 situation, Prince of Persia Sands of Time Remake has been postponed to 18th March 2021.

Prince of Persia Remake will retell the story of the Prince that most gamers grew up with, jumping on walls and fighting mystical villains in unearthly worlds. The remake will also include Farah from the original game. The trailer video assures that the story remains the same but it is the graphics quality that will get a major boost.

So far, there have been a couple of remakes of some of the classic titles. The best one we saw this year was Rockstar’s remake of Mafia, titled Mafia Definitive Edition. The game carried on the original story but refined it in places where it mattered. Additionally, it made on a new game engine, which meant it was a completely different game built from the scratch.

Prince of Persia Remake will use the Anvil Engine that already powers the recent Assasins Creed games. This game is being developed by Ubisoft Mumbai and Ubisoft Pune. The game will cost $39.99 and will be available on Xbox One, PS4, and PC. Ubisoft won’t bring an enhanced version of the game for Xbox Series X and PS5 but if you have already made the upgrade, you can play it via backward compatibility.