comscore Prince of Persia Remake launch now delayed to March 2021 | BGR India
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • Prince of Persia Remake delayed to March 2021, thanks to COVID-19
News

Prince of Persia Remake delayed to March 2021, thanks to COVID-19

Gaming

Ubisoft has delayed the release of Prince of Persia Remake from January 2021 to March 2021. The studio has cited COVID-19 as the reason for the delay.

Prince of persia remake

2020 has been the year of remakes of some classic gaming titles and Ubisoft decided to join the bandwagon too with its nostalgic Price of Persia franchise. During the Ubisoft Forward Digital Conference, it was announced that the studio would bring back the famed Prince of Persia in the guise of a full remake. There’s already a trailer out that shows the updated graphics and textures for the modern-gen systems. Also Read - Watch Dogs Legion review: An exciting hackathon for everyone

However, a couple of hours ago, Ubisoft just announced that there will be a delay in the release of the game. In its latest social media post, Ubisoft announced that the Prince of Persia Remake will be delayed to March 2021 from the previously decided launch date of January 2022. In fact, Ubisoft says that the remake will launch exactly on March 18, 2021. Ubisoft has recently launched blockbuster titles such as Watch Dogs Legion and Assasins Creed Valhalla. Also Read - Ubisoft makes Tom Clancy's The Division free to play until September 8

Prince of Persia Remake delayed to March 2021

Prince of persia remake Also Read - Rainbow Six Siege: Operation Shadow Legacy revealed, brings new operator Zero

Ubisoft’s developer Team has shared the reason behind the delay and they say it is purely due to the COVID-19 situation. The team says it will take more time to work on the game so as to deliver a good gameplay experience. Ubisoft hasn’t detailed what areas need more work but so far, waiting is all we can do for now.

Prince of Persia Remake will retell the story of the Prince that most gamers grew up with, jumping on walls and fighting mystical villains in unearthly worlds. The remake will also include Farah from the original game. The trailer video assures that the story remains the same but it is the graphics quality that will get a major boost.

So far, there have been a couple of remakes of some of the classic titles. The best one we saw this year was Rockstar’s remake of Mafia, titled Mafia Definitive Edition. The game carried on the original story but refined it in places where it mattered. Additionally, it made on a new game engine, which meant it was a completely different game built from the scratch.

Prince of Persia Remake will use the Anvil Engine that already powers the recent Assasins Creed games. This game is being developed by Ubisoft Mumbai and Ubisoft Pune. The game will cost $39.99 and will be available on Xbox One, PS4, and PC. Ubisoft won’t bring an enhanced version of the game for Xbox Series X and PS5 but if you have already made the upgrade, you can play it via backward compatibility.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: December 9, 2020 1:29 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more

Editor's Pick

Samsung Galaxy S21, S21+ & S21 Ultra leaked video shows camera & design
News
Samsung Galaxy S21, S21+ & S21 Ultra leaked video shows camera & design
Prince of Persia Remake launch now delayed to March 2021

Gaming

Prince of Persia Remake launch now delayed to March 2021

How to check WhatsApp status without letting your contacts know

How To

How to check WhatsApp status without letting your contacts know

Pornhub limits video uploads and disables downloads

News

Pornhub limits video uploads and disables downloads

Samsung Galaxy F62 or E62 could launch in India soon

News

Samsung Galaxy F62 or E62 could launch in India soon

Most Popular

Vivo V20 review

Realme Buds Wireless Pro review

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i (2020) review: Great for WFH computing

Amazfit Bip U review: Goodbye puny fitness bands

Redmi SonicBass Wireless review: Simply wonderful!

Moto G Stylus 2021 launch soon, details revealed

Samsung Galaxy S21, S21+ & S21 Ultra leaked video shows camera & design

Prince of Persia Remake launch now delayed to March 2021

Pornhub limits video uploads and disables downloads

Samsung Galaxy F62 or E62 could launch in India soon

Top 5 Unique Android Apps | BGR India

Fraudsters posing as family and friends on Facebook to scam

How to Download YouTube Videos on Mobile and Desktop | BGR India

Top 5 New Apple Arcade Games | BGR India

How to use the Whatsapp Disappearing Messages Feature

Related Topics

Related Stories

Prince of Persia Remake launch now delayed to March 2021

Gaming

Prince of Persia Remake launch now delayed to March 2021
Watch Dogs Legion review: An exciting hackathon for everyone

Gaming

Watch Dogs Legion review: An exciting hackathon for everyone
Ubisoft Forward: Prince of Persia The Sands of Time Remake, Fenyx Rising announced

Gaming

Ubisoft Forward: Prince of Persia The Sands of Time Remake, Fenyx Rising announced
Ubisoft makes Tom Clancy's The Division free to play until September 8

Gaming

Ubisoft makes Tom Clancy's The Division free to play until September 8
Rainbow Six Siege: Operation Shadow Legacy revealed, brings new operator Zero

Gaming

Rainbow Six Siege: Operation Shadow Legacy revealed, brings new operator Zero

हिंदी समाचार

Xiaomi के स्मार्टफोन की जबरदस्त डिमांड, अमेजन बेस्ट सेलिंग में 10 में से 9 फोन हैं शामिल

PUBG Mobile India की लॉन्चिंग और डाउनलोड लिंक्स- यहां जानिए सभी डिटेल्स

WhatsApp पर मिलेगी PNR स्टेटस और ट्रेन की पूरी जानकारी, जानिए कैसे

FAU-G Game इस दिन होगा लॉन्च, जानें कहां से करें डाउनलोड और इस गेम से जुड़ी हर बात

Whatsapp Tricks: बिना किसी के जाने इस तरह चेक करें स्टेटस

Latest Videos

Top 5 Unique Android Apps | BGR India

Features

Top 5 Unique Android Apps | BGR India
Vivo V20 Pro 5G Unboxing & Overview | BGR India

Hands On

Vivo V20 Pro 5G Unboxing & Overview | BGR India
How to Download YouTube Videos on Mobile and Desktop | BGR India

Features

How to Download YouTube Videos on Mobile and Desktop | BGR India
Top 5 New Apple Arcade Games

Features

Top 5 New Apple Arcade Games

News

Moto G Stylus 2021 launch soon, details revealed
News
Moto G Stylus 2021 launch soon, details revealed
Samsung Galaxy S21, S21+ & S21 Ultra leaked video shows camera & design

News

Samsung Galaxy S21, S21+ & S21 Ultra leaked video shows camera & design
Prince of Persia Remake launch now delayed to March 2021

Gaming

Prince of Persia Remake launch now delayed to March 2021
Pornhub limits video uploads and disables downloads

News

Pornhub limits video uploads and disables downloads
Samsung Galaxy F62 or E62 could launch in India soon

News

Samsung Galaxy F62 or E62 could launch in India soon

new arrivals in india

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers