comscore Prince of Persia rumors strengthen as Ubisoft updates domains
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • Prince of Persia rumors strengthen as Ubisoft updates domains
News

Prince of Persia rumors strengthen as Ubisoft updates domains

Gaming

Another new move from Ubisoft seems to confirm that something is going on with the popular Prince of Persia series.

  • Published: April 22, 2020 8:35 PM IST
Prince of Persia sands of time

The rumors of a new Prince of Persia game seems more likely by the day. Another new move from Ubisoft seems to confirm that something is going on with the popular series. This time Ubisoft has updated two main domains of the Prince of Persia game. The first one was updated on March 26 while the other one more recently on April 3. The latter date also coincides with the end of the For Honor event with Prince of Persia characters. We could be looking at an announcement from Ubisoft in this regard soon. Also Read - Rumors suggest Prince of Persia trilogy remake may be in the works

The Prince of Persia games were one of the most successful franchise from Ubisoft. It had a massive following and the Assassin’s Creed franchise was born as byproduct of the Prince of Persia series. But the Assassin’s Creed series became an even bigger entity and Ubisoft kind of just brought the Prince of Persia series to an unfortunate end. But there’s word on the winds that the company may be looking to revive the series. Also Read - Ubisoft brings back Prince of Persia with For Honor Limited-Time Event

The previous rumor comes from the fact that John Harker from ResetEra commented on this topic. He is known for posting about leaks, and he posted on the forums. Back in January someone on the forums asked about the best way to play the Sands of Time game. To this Harker replied, “Wait, not that long for the remake.” This was followed by another comment where someone asked if Prince of Persia Dark Babylon rumor was true. To this he replied, “Yeah, that’s not the next PoP release.” Also Read - Ubisoft is bringing back Prince of Persia in the form of a VR escape room

Rumors suggest Prince of Persia trilogy remake may be in the works

Also Read

Rumors suggest Prince of Persia trilogy remake may be in the works

And finally in March when Ubisoft released the Blades of Persia Event on For Honor. This was basically a crossover event. And after the recent VR room Prince of Persia Sands of Time addition, this is the second Prince of Persia themed event added by Ubisoft. And Harker pointed this out and commented, “I wonder if all of this is building toward something.”

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: April 22, 2020 8:35 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Death Stranding PC release delayed to July due to Covid-19
Gaming
Death Stranding PC release delayed to July due to Covid-19
Prince of Persia rumors strengthen as Ubisoft updates domains

Gaming

Prince of Persia rumors strengthen as Ubisoft updates domains

Fortnite update 12.41 out with Travis Scott skins, Astronomical challenges

Gaming

Fortnite update 12.41 out with Travis Scott skins, Astronomical challenges

Zomato mandates Aarogya Setu app for all its delivery partners

News

Zomato mandates Aarogya Setu app for all its delivery partners

Oppo Reno 3A specifications and features leaked by tipster

News

Oppo Reno 3A specifications and features leaked by tipster

Most Popular

Realme 6 Pro Review

Resident Evil 3 remake Review

OnePlus 7T Pro Long Term Review

Inbase Urban Fit smartwatch review

OnePlus 7T long-term Review

Zomato mandates Aarogya Setu app for all its delivery partners

Oppo Reno 3A specifications and features leaked by tipster

iQOO 3 to receive price cut in India tomorrow

Android 10 update rolled out for Nokia 2.3

Xiaomi bootloader unlocking does not void warranty

Top 5 Instagram tips and tricks

Is OnePlus 8 really worth it?

Secret Android Features you didn't know about

Contract tracing: Here is what it means and how it works

boAt Lifestyle sets focus on 2021 to avoid impact of pandemic

Related Topics

Related Stories

Prince of Persia rumors strengthen as Ubisoft updates domains

Gaming

Prince of Persia rumors strengthen as Ubisoft updates domains
Rainbow Six Siege Y5S1.2 update is now live on main server

Gaming

Rainbow Six Siege Y5S1.2 update is now live on main server
Ubisoft offering Rayman Legends and other games free this month

Gaming

Ubisoft offering Rayman Legends and other games free this month
Rumors suggest Prince of Persia trilogy remake may be in the works

Gaming

Rumors suggest Prince of Persia trilogy remake may be in the works
Assassin's Creed Odyssey is getting a free weekend

Gaming

Assassin's Creed Odyssey is getting a free weekend

हिंदी समाचार

Xiaomi ने कोरोनावायरस जैसी महामारी के बावजूद Mi 10 सीरीज के 10 लाख से ज्यादा स्मार्टफोन बेचें

iQOO Neo 3 सुपर फास्ट चार्ज टेक्नोलॉजी के साथ होगा लॉन्च, कुछ ही मिनटों में होगा फुल चार्ज

कोरोना वायरस लॉकडाउन के बीच व्हाट्सएप ने जोड़ा नया स्टीकर पैक, जानिए खास बातें

iPhone 12 सीरीज के प्रोडक्शन में हो सकती है देरी, iPhone SE Plus के लंबा हो सकता है इंतजार

आरोग्य सेतू एप के जरिए सामने आए तीन कोरोना संक्रमित संदिग्ध

Latest Videos

Top 5 Instagram tips and tricks

Features

Top 5 Instagram tips and tricks
OnePlus 8 Series India Price Revealed: Is it worth your money?

Features

OnePlus 8 Series India Price Revealed: Is it worth your money?
Secret Android Features you didn't know about

Features

Secret Android Features you didn't know about
OnePlus 8 Series launch: Here are 5 things that you need to know

News

OnePlus 8 Series launch: Here are 5 things that you need to know

News

Zomato mandates Aarogya Setu app for all its delivery partners
News
Zomato mandates Aarogya Setu app for all its delivery partners
Oppo Reno 3A specifications and features leaked by tipster

News

Oppo Reno 3A specifications and features leaked by tipster
iQOO 3 to receive price cut in India tomorrow

News

iQOO 3 to receive price cut in India tomorrow
Android 10 update rolled out for Nokia 2.3

News

Android 10 update rolled out for Nokia 2.3
Xiaomi bootloader unlocking does not void warranty

News

Xiaomi bootloader unlocking does not void warranty