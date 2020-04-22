Prince of Persia rumors strengthen as Ubisoft updates domains

The rumors of a new Prince of Persia game seems more likely by the day. Another new move from Ubisoft seems to confirm that something is going on with the popular series. This time Ubisoft has updated two main domains of the Prince of Persia game. The first one was updated on March 26 while the other one more recently on April 3. The latter date also coincides with the end of the For Honor event with Prince of Persia characters. We could be looking at an announcement from Ubisoft in this regard soon. Also Read - Rumors suggest Prince of Persia trilogy remake may be in the works

The Prince of Persia games were one of the most successful franchise from Ubisoft. It had a massive following and the Assassin’s Creed franchise was born as byproduct of the Prince of Persia series. But the Assassin’s Creed series became an even bigger entity and Ubisoft kind of just brought the Prince of Persia series to an unfortunate end. But there’s word on the winds that the company may be looking to revive the series. Also Read - Ubisoft brings back Prince of Persia with For Honor Limited-Time Event

The previous rumor comes from the fact that John Harker from ResetEra commented on this topic. He is known for posting about leaks, and he posted on the forums. Back in January someone on the forums asked about the best way to play the Sands of Time game. To this Harker replied, “Wait, not that long for the remake.” This was followed by another comment where someone asked if Prince of Persia Dark Babylon rumor was true. To this he replied, “Yeah, that’s not the next PoP release.” Also Read - Ubisoft is bringing back Prince of Persia in the form of a VR escape room

And finally in March when Ubisoft released the Blades of Persia Event on For Honor. This was basically a crossover event. And after the recent VR room Prince of Persia Sands of Time addition, this is the second Prince of Persia themed event added by Ubisoft. And Harker pointed this out and commented, “I wonder if all of this is building toward something.”