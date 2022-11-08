Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake isn’t cancelled as it’s believed to be. Ubisoft has confirmed on its forum that the game is still being developed and it will apparently take some more time. Since it is still in the development stage, Ubisoft is cancelling the pre-orders for the time being and giving refunds. Also Read - Netflix, Ubisoft announce three new mobile games: From new Assassin's Creed game to Valiant Hearts, here's what's coming

Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake pre-orders are getting cancelled but not the game

Ubisoft’s long-delayed Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake is surely getting developed but it looks like there will be some further delay. Ubisoft is cancelling the pre-orders and offering refunds. It has also confirmed that there won’t be any other remake of the Prince of Persia title other than The Sands of Time. Also Read - Assassin's Creed Mirage announced, more details to emerge next week

Ever since its announcement, the game’s release timeline was postponed several times. For the unversed, the remake was originally in development with Ubisoft’s Mumbai and Pune teams, but it later shifted to Ubisoft Montreal. Ubisoft Montreal, which originally made the Sands of Time trilogy started working on the project only recently. Also Read - Rainbow Six Mobile can now be pre-registered for Android devices

However, despite serving us with a trailer and opening its pre-orders last year, the game still hasn’t materialized fully.

Pre-orders for the remake were open in 2021 and those who wished to pre-order it had to pay $40. The pre-order benefits included the original weapons set, a classic filter, and the original Prince outfit.

The game was told to support all the new consoles like the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. The PlayStation 4 and Xbox One will also have support for the game. While opening for pre-orders, the exact availability wasn’t revealed. But it was previously said to be available in January last year, which didn’t happen.

There’s no information about the game’s release yet, and it appears that Ubisoft itself is clueless about the same, and thus, it’s cancelling the pre-orders for now. With all that, all we can do is just hope that the game comes out sooner.