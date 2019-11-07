comscore Project I.G.I. gets a prequel called I.G.I: Origins, coming 2021
Project I.G.I. gets a prequel called I.G.I.: Origins, coming 2021

The upcoming game is called I.G.I.: Origins and is set for a 2021 release and the teaser is now out.

  • Updated: November 7, 2019 10:12 AM IST
There’s some great news for the fans of Project I.G.I. back from 2000, because it’s getting a prequel. The upcoming game is called I.G.I.: Origins and is set for a 2021 release. The new game just got a teaser which does not show much. It shows some silhouettes of the protagonist and some of the possible places that players may see. There is also a lot of use of the AK-47 which does not line up with the claim that the agent is from MI6.

The game has already been listed on Steam and it’s description reads, “The prequel to 2000’s Project I.G.I.: Experience a high octane thrill ride through a spy fantasy world of gadgets and guns against the vivid, sumptuous backdrop of the 1980s. Unravel a mystery that threatens to plunge the world into a new era of nuclear annihilation. You’re going in.” The game comes from the developers Antimatter Games and is being published by Toadman Interactive.

WATCH: IGI: Origins – Teaser Trailer

The game does not have any of its required specs listed on Steam yet. And the release date has been listed as coming soon. Though the possible 2021 release has been reported by multiple publications. It is set to be a single player game.

The about the game segment on Steam has the following bit, “The year is 1980. You play code name “Regent” an agent in the service of MI6 on active duty. Tasked with critical responsibilities of national security, Regent will undertake a series of missions across the world to achieve the objectives of Spy paymasters in a dramatic, filmic experience that explores the origins of the Institute of Geotactical Intelligence. Using a variety of weapons and gadgets at your disposal, your actions will determine the boundaries of where friends and enemies lay, as you seek to uncover the truth behind events leading to world shattering ramifications.”

  • Published Date: November 7, 2019 10:10 AM IST
  • Updated Date: November 7, 2019 10:12 AM IST

