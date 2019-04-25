PS4 Exclusive Days Gone first patch is apparently almost 24GB in size

There have been countless games that have had day one patches to fix things that the devs have found before the launch of the game. And it seems Days Gone which is a PS4 exclusive is also getting a day one patch numbered at 1.03, and it reportedly clocks in at a hefty 23.7GB on PlayStation 4. According to a Reddit post by user ‘OffMaths’, the game will require this massive update right on day one to update it to 1.03. There are no patch notes available yet but the exact size of this update is 23.769GB.

As for the game, Days Gone is set for release on April 26 and it has been classified as an action-adventure survival-horror game. It was initially slated for a release in February 2019, but was later delayed which the developers argued was to smooth out the rough edges in the game. And it could very well be that there might have been quite a few rough edges more than the devs expected. Which is why players will have to download such a massive update as soon as the game goes live.

Speaking of PlayStation, it seems Sony’s next generation of gaming console, the PlayStation 5 is coming soon as the company, for the first time, let on some information about the console. Those details were revealed in an exclusive interview between Wired and Mark Cerny, the lead architect of the company’s new console. It was said that Sony is definitely working on the PS5, but we will not be seeing the new console arrive in 2019.

And more recently a new report from Pelham Smithers of research firm Pelham Smithers Associates, claims that the Sony PS5 might be priced somewhere around $399 (approximately Rs 28,000). He explains that Sony’s PS5 might reportedly come with AMD‘s new Ryzen 3600G processor, which is based on the new Zen 2 architecture on 7nm. He estimates that this chip will be priced around $180-$220 which will contribute towards the cost of the PS5. According to this estimate, an assumption that the PS5 will come with Navi GPU cores on the APU itself can be formed.