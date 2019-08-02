comscore PS4 Independence sale: Discounts on PUBG, DualShock 4 Controllers
PS4 Independence sale: Discounts, deals on PUBG, DualShock 4 Controllers

During the PS4 Independence sale Sony is offering discounts on select range of PlayStation 4 titles and the DualShock 4 controllers.

  • Published: August 2, 2019 4:17 PM IST
Sony PS4 slim

Image Credit: Pixabay

Japanese company Sony has a new sale scheduled called PS4 Independence sale. This follows the Days of Play sale which happened back in January. Back then the company offered major discounts on consoles, accessories, memberships and more than 250 games. The PS4 Independence sale begun today and will continue till August 19 at both online and offline stores. During this period, Sony is offering discounts on select range of PlayStation 4 titles and the DualShock 4 controllers. Its name ‘Independence sale’ is to honor India’s Independence Day celebrations. The discounts include some well known titles like PUBG, Shadow of Colossus, and remastered versions of God of War and The Last of Us.

Most of the games that we saw on sale the last time are being offered here as well. According to a report by The Mako Reactor the games that will be missing this time include heavyweights like God of War and Spider-Man. Another thing missing this time around are discounts on PlayStation consoles. The only hardware to get any discount are DualShock 4 controllers. The price of DualShock 4 controllers is slashed by Rs 1,000 on this occasion bringing it down to Rs 4,050. This limited time discount is applicable to all the different color variants of the DualShock 4 controllers available.

Besides this sale, Sony is also holding the PlayStation Store Summer Sale right now. But that only features the digital editions of the game. So those that want the physical copies of the games can get them from the PS4 Independence sale. The PS4 Independence sale on its part features almost the same games as the last one because the company is probably trying to clear its stock. This could be preparation from Sony’s side to bring in its new console which is rumored to release next year.

WATCH: PlayerUnknown’s Battleground – Weapon Mastery Trailer | PS4

PS4 Independence sale: List of games at discounted price

– God of War: Remastered – Rs 999
– Horizon: Zero Dawn Complete Edition – Rs 999
– God of War 3 Remastered – Rs 1,499
– Bloodborne Game of the Year Edition – Rs 1,499
– Bloodborne – Rs 999
– Shadow of the Colossus – Rs 1,499
– PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds – Rs 1,499
– Minecraft – Rs 1,499
– Until Dawn: Rush of Blood – Rs 999
– The Last of Us Remastered – Rs 999
– Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End – Rs 999
– Uncharted Collection – Rs 999
– InFamous: Second Son – Rs 999
– Days Gone – Rs 2,499

  • Published Date: August 2, 2019 4:17 PM IST

