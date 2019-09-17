comscore PS4 players to get a look at A Plague Tale: Innocence for free
PS4 players to get a look at A Plague Tale: Innocence for free

A Plague Tale: Innocence is definitely one of the best games released this year. 

  Published: September 17, 2019 1:07 PM IST
It seems PS4 players can experience A Plague Tale: Innocence game for free. This game is definitely one of the best games released this year. A Plague Tale: Innocence got a free demo earlier this year soon after it released. This was downloadable for Xbox One users who could get a taste of the game for free. And now it seems Sony has made that available for PS4 users.

Sony writes, “A Plague Tale: Innocence – start the most emotional journey of the year for free today! Focus Home Interactive and Asobo Studio invite you to begin the harrowing, emotional, and brilliant adventure that is A Plague Tale: Innocence with the free trial, available today on PlayStation 4.

“This allows any player to experience the full first chapter of Hugo and Amicia’s story, giving you just a glimpse of the riveting, chaotic, and highly rated tale. The free trial is available on PlayStation 4 starting today, and the new Free Trial trailer gives just a few hints at what lies in wait.”

A Plague Tale: Innocence – Free Trial Trailer | PS4

A Plague Tale: Innocence is set in 14th century France during the earlier years of the Hundred Years’ War. This is a third-person action game that combines stealth action with sprawling puzzles. Players will have to deal with a deadly infestation of crazed rats.

The official description of the game reads, “Follow the grim tale of young Amicia and her little brother Hugo, in a heartrending journey through the darkest hours of history. Hunted by Inquisition soldiers and surrounded by unstoppable swarms of rats, Amicia and Hugo will come to know and trust each other. “As they struggle to survive against overwhelming odds, they will fight to find purpose in this brutal, unforgiving world.”

Though many were not aware of the game, it received a positive response and even scored 82 percent on Metacritic.

  Published Date: September 17, 2019 1:07 PM IST

