PS4 vs PS5: Are you thinking of upgrading your PlayStation?

Planning to upgrade to the new PlayStation 5? Check out a head-to-head comparison between the PS4 Pro and the PS5 before you shell out your money.

  • Published: December 27, 2019 11:30 AM IST
PS5 render

Sony is all geared up for the upcoming gaming console war that has been brewing for long now. The company comfortably won the last battle with the PlayStation 4 beating the Xbox 360 in sales. The PS4 sold 92 million units while the Xbox sold 41 million. Now the next competition is between two consoles from the companies set to launch in 2020. The PlayStation 5 from Sony and the Xbox X series from Microsoft.

But before an upgrade or a switch to the Microsoft counterpart, lets have a quick recap on what the differences between the upgraded PlayStation 4 — PS4 Pro and the upcoming PlayStation 5. Starting with leaks and renders that came out a few months ago, we have a fair idea of what performance improvements we are about to see in Sony’s latest offering. Here’s the head-on between the two consoles.

PS4 Pro vs PS5: How expensive is the new console?

The PlayStation 4 launched way back in 2013 for 349 Euros (approximately Rs 27,600). Sony then launched the PS4 Pro three years later in 2016 for the same price. While there were technical improvements and performance boosts, the cost managed to be the same because of the balance between the time between the PS4 and PS4 Pro, and the pricing of the new parts.

This is unlikely to happen again with the launch of the PS5. The new PlayStation 5 is expected to pack a lot of tech inside for it to be sold at the same price. We expect the PS5 to be sold at somewhere around 450 Euros (approximately Rs 35,570). Meanwhile, Sony PS5 architect Mark Cerny has said that the company wants the console to be accessible for everybody. Even if Sony were to tone down the PS5 prices, expect a hefty 400 Euro (approximately Rs 32,000) price tag for the PlayStation 5.

How powerful is the new PlayStation 5 console?

The PlayStation 4 Pro was successful largely because it offered a huge bump in performance. This made the PS4 Pro one of the best consoles available at the time. Though 4K gaming was not directly supported, the PlayStation 4 Pro could upscale content to 4K and run at 60fps easily. Let’s see how big of a bump the PS5 offers.

The PS4 Pro had a 2.1GHz 8-core AMD Jaguar CPU and a 4.2 TFLOP AMD Radeon GPU. It had 8GB GDDR5 + 1GB memory. The PS4 also carried HDR support and supported upscaled 4K resolution. It came with a storage of 1TB.

Meanwhile, the PS5 is likely to come with a custom AMD Zen 2 CPU with a custom AMD GPU that supports ray-tracing and 3D audio technology. The memory of the upcoming PS5 is still not revealed but it does have SSD storage. It still carries HDR support and now even supports 8K resolution. The PlayStation 5 will also have an upgraded controller for next-gen gaming and a Blu-ray player built in.

We will definitely hear more about the memory and clock speeds as we near the release date of the PS5. That being said, the PS5 is already quite the update with SSD storage and 8K support. Sony has confirmed that the PS5 will release in the ‘2020 Holidays’. This means we have about a year before we officially see the new console. Meanwhile, we expect more leaks and details to come out.

 

  • Published Date: December 27, 2019 11:30 AM IST

