Sony has officially confirmed that it managed to sell 4.5 million units of its latest-gen PlayStation 5 (PS5) in Q3 2020, which ended on December 31, 2020. To recall, the PS5 was launched on November 12 last year in North America, Australia, Japan, New Zealand, Singapore and South Korea. These sales numbers are inclusive of both the PS5 and the PS5 Digital Edition.

Sony in its financial report for the Q3 2020 shared with its investors that it sold 4.5 million PlayStation 5 units in 2020. This basically means that the company was able to sell 4.5 million units of the PlayStation 5 in about a month and a half. That's even when the console was still supposed to be launched in multiple international markets including India.

According to the report, sales of the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, software and other things that come under its Game and Network Services were the most profitable, bringing in the most revenue in the quarter.

In terms of revenue, Sony’s gaming segment brought in Yen 883.2 billion (approximately Rs 61,323 crores), wherein the total operating income or profit was capped at Yen 359.2 billion (approximately Rs 24,950 crores). This is higher than the profit of Yen 300.1 billion (approximately Rs 20,834 crores) the company made in Q3 2019, thus ensuring a 20 percent jump in profits compared quarterly.

Sony PlayStation 4 sale details

Apart from the sales numbers of the PlayStation 5, the company also revealed that it managed to sell 1.4 million units of the last generation PlayStation 4, during the quarter. It also shared that there were increased in-game software sales, network services sales and higher profit margins on the PlayStation 4. However, at the same time, it lost revenue due to expenses related to the launch of the PlayStation 5.

Additionally, the report reveals that the company is incurring losses due to the strategic pricing of the PlayStation 5, which is said to be priced lower than its manufacturing cost.